Nigerian Anglicans reject election of lesbian Archbishop of Wales

File image.

…Say it’s a departure from biblical truth, warn of spiritual decline

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has strongly condemned the election of Rt. Rev. Cherry Vann, an openly lesbian cleric, as the Archbishop of Wales, describing the development as a “serious departure from biblical teaching” and a threat to the unity of the global Anglican Communion.

In a statement signed by its Primate, The Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, the Church said the election signaled “spiritual decadence” and “an outright abandonment of the faith once delivered to the saints.”

The Nigerian Church’s reaction underscores deepening divisions within the Anglican Communion over sexuality, doctrine, and church authority.

According to Archbishop Ndukuba, Bishop Vann’s elevation undermines the mission and credibility of the Anglican Church worldwide, warning it could hinder evangelism and mission efforts.

He drew parallels between Vann’s election and the tenure of Most Rev. Katherine Jefferts Schori, former Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States (2006–2015), who faced similar criticism from conservative Anglicans for her progressive views.

The Primate accused Bishop Vann of complicity in the “ongoing crisis” surrounding same-sex issues in the Church, stating, “The recent election of Bishop Vann is a clear revelation that many who claim to be members of the body of Christ cannot endure sound doctrine,” citing 2 Timothy 4:3–4.

The Church of Nigeria warned that unless the Church in Wales repents and returns to biblical teachings, it risks becoming spiritually irrelevant.

The statement called on Anglicans globally to reject what it termed “rebels” and “apostates,” and instead align with conservative Anglican groups like the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), which uphold traditional scriptural values.

“The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) condemns, unequivocally rejects, and will not recognize the election of Rt. Rev. Cherry Vann as Archbishop of Wales,” Ndukuba declared.

“We believe that our Lord Jesus Christ will build His Church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. We should hold them in our prayers with a clear message that hope lies only in true repentance and godliness. Otherwise, this Church will lose complete relevance in the divine scheme for the people of Wales, and the leaders in compromise shall not be spared in the time of judgment,” he added.