Nigeria: US military funds $2.5m humanitarian projects in 10yrs

By Nkiruka Nnorom

THE US government said yesterday it has funded different humanitarian projects totaling $2.5 million in Nigeria in the last 10 years though the US Africa Command, US AFRICOM.

The US Mission in Nigeria, which disclosed this via its X handle, said while the US funded the projects, the dedication of the Nigerian government and military leaders had kept the projects going.

Describing the projects as shared burden, the Mission said: “A USAFRICOM team, led by Captain Temitope Oladimeji and Sergeant Naif Hernandez, assessed the effectiveness of U.S. military funded humanitarian projects in Nigeria.

“For over a decade, the U.S. military has funded $2.5 million in projects benefiting Nigerian citizens. These include a mobile hospital to the Federal Medical Centre in Jaji, a borehole providing water to the community of Tafa, and the subject matter expertise to develop the National Disaster Response Plan.

“While the U.S. initially funded these efforts, the dedication of the Nigerian government, military leaders, and local population have kept the projects functioning so they may continue benefiting Nigerian citizens.”

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) plays a significant role in Nigeria, focussing on security cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts.

Its activities are primarily centered on supporting Nigeria’s military through training, intelligence sharing, and providing equipment to enhance their capacity to address security threats, rather than engaging in direct military operations.

This support is part of a broader strategy to promote regional stability and counter terrorism in West Africa, particularly in the Lake Chad region.