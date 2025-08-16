Nigeria urges Canada to retract terrorist tag on political parties

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected the designation of some Nigerian political parties as terrorist organizations by a Canadian Federal Court, describing the ruling as reckless and an unacceptable interference in the country’s internal affairs and democratic processes.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Friday, the decision reportedly stemmed from a case involving a Nigerian national, Mr. Douglas Egharevba, who arrived in Canada in September 2017 and applied for inland refugee status under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act of Canada.

According to the statement, “The Federal Government of Nigeria express deep concerns over the recent ruling by a Canadian Federal court that erroneously designates certain political parties in Nigeria as ‘terrorist organizations.’

“The declaration was in pursuance of a case involving a Nigerian, Mr. Douglas Egharevba, who arrived in Canada in September 2017 and applied for inland refugee status under the immigration and Refugee Protection Act of Canada. This baseless classification is not only reckless but also constitutes an unacceptable interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and democratic processes.

“The Court made a sweeping accusation against the entire membership of a political party that has produced three democratically elected presidents, instead of focusing on individuals found wanting.

“The larger ramification of the decision is that every member of the mentioned political parties is a potential terrorist, and that is completely false and unacceptable.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation with a robust legal and constitutional framework governing political activities. Our political parties operate within the ambit of the law and are integral to the country’s vibrant democracy. The government further urges Nigerian nationals to refrain from making unfounded allegations against Nigeria under the pretext of seeking asylum or favours from foreign entities.”