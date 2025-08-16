Nigeria unveils first-ever digital museum to preserve, showcase cultural heritage

L–R: Ayotade Oyinlola, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IHS Nigeria; Mohamad Darwish, Executive Vice President, IHS Nigeria, CEO and Co-Founder; Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy and Olugbile Holloway, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), at the launch of Nigeria’s first-of-its-kind National Digital Museum on the 15th of August 2025, Lagos, Nigeria.

ABUJA — In a historic move aimed at preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy and making it more accessible to the world, the Federal Government has launched the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Digital Museum, the first digital museum of its kind in the country.

The innovation, spearheaded by the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, was officially unveiled by Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who described it as a bold step into a new era of cultural preservation and technological integration.

“Today, we stand at the threshold of a new era for Nigeria’s cultural heritage,” Musawa said during the launch. “This event is not merely a celebration of technological achievement; it is a testament to our nation’s enduring commitment to preserving, promoting, and sharing the richness of our history and creativity with the world.”

The Minister emphasized that the NCMM Digital Museum is the first to exhibit real-life Nigerian antiquities in an immersive online environment. The platform features interactive exhibitions, multimedia storytelling, and virtual tours, allowing users—both in Nigeria and around the globe—to engage with the country’s cultural heritage remotely.

“This innovative project ensures that our stories, traditions, and creative expressions are preserved not only for today but for generations yet unborn,” Musawa stated.

While acknowledging the achievements, the Minister also highlighted the longstanding challenges faced by museums and cultural institutions in Nigeria, including inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and insecurity. Despite these obstacles, she noted, the institutions have remained resilient and vital to national identity.

The NCMM Digital Museum aims to place Nigeria at the forefront of global digital heritage initiatives, aligning with international institutions such as the Louvre, the Smithsonian, and the British Museum. It is envisioned as a dynamic platform that fosters both national pride and global engagement.

“We invite every Nigerian and our friends from around the world to explore, engage, and celebrate our cultural legacy,” Musawa added.

The launch of the digital museum underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to innovation, education, and the global promotion of Nigeria’s diverse cultural landscape.