Nigeria, U.S partners sign MoU to boost aquaculture, bridge 2m-tonne fish deficit

By Esther Onyegbula

A Nigerian aquaculture company, Sejfarms Consult, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) to strengthen fish production and tackle Nigeria’s over two million metric tonnes fish deficit.

The agreement, signed at Sejfarms’ training facility in Badagry, Lagos, coincided with the graduation of 10 young professionals from Nigeria and Ghana under the Training Programme for Young Professionals (TPYP) in aquaculture innovation.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Sejfarms, Mr. Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, said the deal would advance the use of soy-based feeds in Nigeria’s aquaculture value chain, describing feed supply as the biggest bottleneck hindering growth.

According to him, Nigeria accounts for 52 per cent of aquaculture output in sub-Saharan Africa, producing about 1.2 million metric tonnes annually. However, demand stands at 3.2 million tonnes, leaving a deficit of two million tonnes.

“This MoU demonstrates our strengthened commitment to encourage the growth of aquaculture in Nigeria with WISHH. Together, we are creating new opportunities for young people to be trained in aquaculture, including high-quality feeds,” he said.

The 20-week TPYP training exposed participants to hatchery management, feed production, water quality control, fish processing, and broader agriculture value-chain development.

Executive Director of WISHH, Gera Perry, said the partnership reflected a win-win investment by the United Soybean Board, which is supporting training programmes that could expand the demand for U.S. soybean meal.

“Aquaculture here is not just about fish; it is about building bridges between farmers and markets, while preparing the next generation of innovators,” she said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Hussein Gadain, described aquaculture as the fastest-growing food production sector, already supplying more than half of global fish consumption.

In her address to the graduates, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, represented by Mrs. Bukola Sogbesan, said aquaculture offers vital solutions to challenges such as climate change, food insecurity and environmental degradation.

“Your generation is uniquely positioned to drive innovation, develop sustainable practices, and foster collaboration across industries,” she said.

One of the graduates, Miss Bela Otolumere of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, said the programme gave her rare access to industry experts and facilities, while Ghanaian participant Miss Abigail Amankwah described her experience in Nigeria as “amazing and innovative,” urging African youths to embrace cross-border opportunities.