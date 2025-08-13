Nigeria to host maiden African defence chiefs summit — Gen Musa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

…Event to Tackle Terrorism, Piracy, Cyber Threats, and Regional Security Gaps

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, says Nigeria will host the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit to strengthen continental security collaboration, address emerging threats, and position the country as a leader in African peace and stability efforts.

Speaking at a pre-summit briefing in Abuja, Gen. Musa said the event, scheduled for August 25–27, 2025, will provide African nations with a platform to “sit down, look at our challenges and proffer solutions as African brothers and sisters—because charity begins at home.”

Themed “Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaboration”, the summit will bring together defence leaders from all 54 African countries—over 90 percent of whom have confirmed attendance. It will feature plenary sessions, technical discussions, a defence exhibition, and cultural events.

Gen. Musa identified critical threats confronting Africa, including terrorism from Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and ISIS affiliates; rising banditry and kidnappings; piracy in the Gulf of Guinea; and emerging cyberattacks on defence systems. He also cited climate-related insecurity, resource conflicts, migration pressures, and environmental stress in regions such as the Lake Chad Basin.

The summit will focus on intelligence sharing, joint training, interoperability among African militaries, and harmonised strategies among regional blocs like ECOWAS, SADC, and EAC. Other priorities include investment in defence technology, indigenous production, logistics, and youth engagement through military academies.

“This summit will project Nigeria back to where it used to be—as a leader in African peace, security, and cooperation,” Gen. Musa said, adding that African nations must take ownership of their security rather than depend on external actors.

The event will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre and the Transcorp Hilton, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set to declare it open and United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivering the keynote address.