Nigeria, Switzerland begin talks on artifact repatriation, cultural cooperation

Abuja — Nigeria and Switzerland have opened discussions on the repatriation of Nigerian cultural artifacts and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in arts, culture, and tourism.

During a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, on Friday in Abuja, the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Patrick Felix Egloff, expressed his country’s readiness to deepen cultural diplomacy and formalize agreements with Nigeria.

“This is the first time that a Swiss ambassador is meeting with a Nigerian Minister of Art and Culture. There is a lot happening, and we would be very interested to build more institutional cooperation with the ministry. We think this restitution would be a very good opportunity to strengthen institutional cooperation,” Ambassador Egloff said.

He explained that the process of returning artifacts, including bronze pieces and monoliths, began three years ago and that Switzerland hoped to facilitate their handover through the Nigerian Embassy by the end of the year.

In her response, Minister Musawa commended the Swiss government’s efforts, stressing the importance of retrieving the artifacts for Nigeria’s cultural heritage and identity. She described the meeting as a significant step toward expanding bilateral cultural ties.

“It is very important for us in Nigeria to have back these artifacts and to also have a wider conversation with Switzerland about what restitution will look like,” the Minister said. She noted that talks with her Swiss counterpart would also cover broader cooperation in animation, design, architecture, hospitality, and tourism.

Both parties agreed to continue engagements aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration across the arts and cultural sectors. The development builds on ongoing diplomatic efforts and reflects the commitment of both nations to enhance cultural relations.