Nigeria suffering institutional neglect, policy summersaults — Obi of Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has lamented that Nigeria is suffering from institutional neglect, policy somersaults, and poor implementation, despite the government’s efforts.

Speaking at the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), 27th convocation, Achebe noted that the situation predicted by former NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola, 20 years ago has become more pronounced today.

He said, “Nigeria has suffered institutional neglect, policy summersaults implementation,” Achebe said.

He stressed that these challenges hinder the nation’s ability to develop necessary human capacity, while other African countries are rapidly advancing with digital technology.

In his open remarks, NAL President, Professor Sola Akinrinade, urged the federal government to synergise for national development.

He said, “The wellbeing of every society depends on its effective management,” Akinrinade noted. He highlighted the importance of humanities in guiding the digital revolution and promoting societal wellbeing.

“The humanities community must work with technologists and regulators,” Akinrinade said. “Humanists can help craft policies on digital ethics, teach digital literacy in cultural contexts, and ensure technology serves African values.”

Akinrinade listed challenges facing Nigeria, as underdevelopment, economic instability, socio-political problems, infrastructure deficit, poor electricity supply, road networks, inadequate water supply, poor healthcare system, food insecurity, environmental challenges, poor education and corruption.

He (Akinrinade) also noted a rapidly declining value system in Nigerian society, evident in: Leadership challenges, poor attitude to work, declining civic responsibilities, lack of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to national goals and aspirations.

The NAL is urged on the Federal Executive Council to institute a programme of Value Re-orientation to avert a pending descent into a valueless society.

On her part, University of Lagos Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, urged the NAL to promote a national culture where Nigerians are defined by what they do right, not wrong. “Until Nigerians are proud of who we are, we can never be great,” she said.