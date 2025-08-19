Nigeria risks losing maritime edge to Ghana, Senegal – Achimugu

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria could lose its dominant position in West Africa’s maritime trade to regional rivals Ghana and Senegal if urgent steps are not taken to modernise the nation’s ports and logistics infrastructure, a private sector leader has warned.

Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, Group Managing Director of Felak Concept Group, said delays in upgrading critical maritime facilities have created a competitive gap that neighbouring countries are exploiting to attract more shipping traffic and investment.

“Ghana, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are not waiting for us,” Achimugu told newsmen in Lagos. “They are building modern deep-sea ports, investing in port digitalisation, and expanding their trade corridors. If Nigeria does not act strategically, we risk being bypassed as a regional hub.”

She is spearheading plans for a deep-sea port in Nigeria’s South-South, a project she says will open alternative trade routes, reduce congestion at Lagos ports, and strengthen Nigeria’s position under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

If completed, it would be the first deep-sea port developed by a female-owned company in Nigeria. Maritime analysts say such a facility could cut vessel turnaround time, lower freight costs, and attract foreign direct investment into the shipping and logistics industry.

Achimugu stressed that the proposed port is part of a broader strategy to “re-engineer the supply chain ecosystem” through modern port masterplans, sustainable water management, procurement reforms, human capital training, and port digitalisation.

Through Felak Concept Group, which operates across engineering, oil and gas, ICT, marine advisory and human capacity development, she has overseen more than 120 projects for clients in maritime, construction, and energy sectors.

She warned that without private sector-driven investment and policy reforms, Nigeria’s maritime sector will lag behind regional competitors, undermining efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil.

“The maritime industry can be the engine of inclusive growth for Nigeria, but only if we match our geographic advantage with modern infrastructure, technology, and efficient operations,” she said.

Stakeholders say Nigeria’s 850km coastline and large consumer market give it natural advantages, but without timely intervention, the economic benefits could increasingly flow to better-equipped ports in West Africa.