Nigeria records 156 Lassa fever deaths — NCDC

Lassa fever kills118 Nigerians in 1st quarter of 2025

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised fresh concerns over an increase in Lassa fever fatalities in the country.

In its Week 31 Situation Report, of July 28 to August 3, 2025, Nigeria recorded nine new confirmed cases—up from three the previous week—but the cumulative death toll has surged to 156, marking a higher case fatality rate than the same period in 2024.

So far in 2025, Nigeria has reported 836 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 21 states across 105 local government areas.

While the number of suspected cases has reached 6,851, the case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 18.7 percent—an increase from 17.3 percent recorded during the same period in 2024.

“This increase in deaths is a clarion call for urgent and lasting actions,” the agency warned in the report, urging both federal and state governments to intensify efforts in early detection, rapid response, and community engagement.

The latest confirmed cases were reported in Edo, Ondo, and Taraba States, which, along with Bauchi and Ebonyi, account for 90 percent of the national burden.

Ondo leads with 33 percent of all confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi (23 percent), Edo (17 percent), Taraba (14 percent), and Ebonyi (3 percent).

The most affected demographic remains young adults aged 21 to 30, with a male-to-female ratio of 1 to 0.8. No new infections among healthcare workers were reported this week, a slight reprieve amid growing concerns about frontline exposure.

The NCDC identified several factors contributing to the rising death toll, including late presentation at health facilities, poor health-seeking behaviour linked to treatment costs, and inadequate sanitation in high-burden areas. These systemic challenges persist, hindering timely diagnosis and effective case management.

In response, the agency has deployed 10 National Rapid Response Teams to affected states and distributed contact thermometers to aid early detection. It has also launched an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) e-learning course and conducted targeted training for healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue States.

With public sensitisation efforts being ramped up in hotspot LGAs, Lassa fever messaging is now integrated into broader infection prevention campaigns.

The agency is also calling on state governments to sustain community engagement activities year-round and urging healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever symptoms.

“The rising fatality rate is not just a statistic—it’s a signal. We must act decisively to prevent further loss of life,” the report stated.

As Nigeria continues to battle Lassa fever alongside other infectious diseases, the NCDC’s warning underscores the urgent need for coordinated public health action, improved healthcare access, and sustained awareness to curb the deadly trend.

Vanguard News