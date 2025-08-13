Nigeria raises concern over Gaza crisis in talks with Israel

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu-Odumegwu, says Nigeria is deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

She made this known during a meeting with Israel’s Vice-Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel-Harpaz, on Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria–Israel round of political consultations.

Ojukwu-Odumegwu said the talks covered areas of mutual interest and current global issues, especially the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

She said Nigeria’s security priorities were also discussed, with plans to expand partnerships in innovation.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in intelligence gathering and information sharing, especially on terror financing, and to advance security training.

The minister also listed agriculture, water management, ICT, renewable energy, education, ports and border management as priority areas, along with pending agreements on education and audiovisual co-production.

Haskel-Harpaz reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with Nigeria.