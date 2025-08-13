Nigeria positions itself as Africa’s interconnection hub at AfPIF 2025

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria will, for the first time, host the African Peering and Interconnection Forum, AfPIF, from August 19 to 21, 2025, in Lagos.

The event marks a major step in advancing Africa’s goal to keep more internet traffic within the continent.

Organized by the Internet Society and the African IXP Association, the three-day forum will bring together global and African leaders in network operations, data centers, subsea cables, cloud platforms, and content delivery.

The discussions will focus on reducing Africa’s reliance on routing internet traffic through hubs in Europe and the Middle East.

Chief Executive Officer of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, Muhammed Rudman, said: “Hosting AfPIF 2025 is more than an honor for Nigeria, it’s an opportunity to shape the future of Africa’s internet.

“This is our moment to show that Africa can keep its traffic, its value, and its innovation within its own borders. By bringing together the global and African interconnection community in Lagos, we are building the relationships, infrastructure, and trust that will define the continent’s digital economy for decades to come.”

Earlier this year, IXPN announced it had surpassed 1 terabit per second of peak traffic, underscoring its growing role in the continent’s internet ecosystem.

The forum comes at a critical time, as nearly 70 percent of Africa’s internet traffic still leaves the continent before returning, increasing costs, slowing performance, and exposing data to multiple jurisdictions.

Nigeria’s hosting of AfPIF 2025 is expected to spotlight the country’s capacity to lead Africa’s interconnection future, transforming Lagos from West Africa’s main exchange into a pan-African hub. Plans include strengthening cross-border links with Ghana, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, expanding colocation facilities, aligning regulations, and creating incentives for cloud and content providers.