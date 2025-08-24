Nigeria Police repatriate Chinese gang leader in landmark INTERPOL operation

In a major breakthrough against transnational organized crime, the Nigeria Police Force has successfully repatriated a high-profile Chinese fugitive, Mr. Dai Qisheng, to the People’s Republic of China.

The operation, coordinated through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, was executed in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, marking a milestone in international policing cooperation.

Mr. Dai, a notorious gang leader wanted for orchestrating violent organized crimes in Guizhou Province, fled China in 2024 after an arrest warrant was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County. He had been on the run until INTERPOL operatives in Nigeria tracked and arrested him in Abuja on August 8, 2025.

Following his arrest, the fugitive was repatriated to Beijing on August 15, 2025, under a police-to-police cooperation framework facilitated by INTERPOL.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, hailed the successful operation as a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to global security and justice.

“This operation sends a clear message to criminals worldwide: Nigeria will not be a safe haven for fugitives,” the IGP said. He emphasized the importance of intelligence-sharing, operational collaboration, and strong international alliances in combating modern transnational crime networks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that the operation highlights Nigeria’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and contribute meaningfully to global security through effective law enforcement partnerships.

With this successful repatriation, the Nigeria Police Force reinforces its standing as a reliable international partner in the global fight against organized crime.