Nigeria on a determined path to reposition primary health care – Minister

Nigeria is on a committed path to reposition its primary health care (PHC) system for improved access, quality, and efficiency, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has said.

Dr. Salako made this known while addressing delegates at the Continental Consultation on Community Health Validation of the 2024 Community Health Landscape Survey held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The ongoing three-day summit brings together health leaders, experts, and stakeholders from all 55 African Union (AU) member states. It is convened by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in collaboration with UNICEF.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Salako highlighted Nigeria’s strategic efforts to strengthen its PHC system through investments in infrastructure, recruitment and training of frontline health workers, and the steady supply of essential medicines and equipment.

According to him, the consultation, which validates the 2024 Community Health Landscape Survey and co-creates a continental roadmap, is crucial to achieving the AU’s goal of deploying two million Community Health Workers (CHWs) by 2030.

“The presence of delegates from across Africa reflects our shared commitment to a stronger, integrated, and people-centered health system anchored by community health delivery,” he stated.

Dr. Salako reaffirmed Nigeria’s alignment with this continental vision, emphasizing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, including the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the One PHC Centre Per Ward policy, and the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme—all with CHWs at their core.

He urged participants to view the consultation as a landmark opportunity to validate findings from the first-of-its-kind survey, refine the Community Health Workers Framework, and co-create a Community Health Scorecard—critical tools for performance tracking, policy advocacy, and regional accountability.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), described the consultation as more than a meeting, calling it “a continental call to action.”

“NPHCDA, in collaboration with states and partners, has redesigned the community health program to provide more relevant services delivered by professionalized CHWs,” he said.

He revealed that about 70,000 Community-Based Health Workers (CBHWs) would be recruited, trained, and deployed by 2029—one CBHW per 250 households, targeting 160 million Nigerians. The agency will also provide time-limited salary support to enable states to transition CHWs into their civil service.

Also speaking, Dr. Landry Dongmo Tsague, Director of Primary Health Care at Africa CDC, said the survey offers the first comprehensive evidence base to assess and strategically strengthen community health systems across Africa.

“This consultation ensures the data reflects the realities of our Member States and becomes a tool for high-level political advocacy, policy prioritization, and resource allocation,” he said.

He reaffirmed Africa CDC’s commitment to institutionalizing community health as the foundation of Africa’s health systems, adding: “Together, we can translate shared vision into measurable impact, ensuring no community is left behind.”

He praised the African Union Heads of State for their bold commitment to health financing and accountability through the Lusaka Agenda, which underscores the central role of CHWs in delivering universal health coverage and preparing the continent for future health emergencies.

UNICEF Representative Wafaa Saeed described the meeting as a key platform to align support for integrated, people-centred PHC. She emphasized the transformative power of community-based primary health care.

“Led by trained and dedicated CHWs, this approach has reduced under-five mortality and expanded essential health services in countries like Rwanda, Malawi, and Ethiopia,” she said.

Saeed also noted that for every dollar invested in community health, the return exceeds ten dollars. She advocated for accelerated action to realize the AU’s vision, citing growing political will and the potential to operationalize one million additional CHWs within three to four years with increased investment.