Nigeria nominates Olufemi Elias for election to International Court of Justice

The Nigerian government has nominated Dr. Olufemi Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) otherwise known as the World Court, at The Hague, Netherlands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Tuggar, announced this in a statement on Tuesday posted on X.

He said, “On behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am honoured to announce the nomination of Dr. Taoheed Olufemi Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice @CIJ_ICJ.

“Dr. Elias stands among the most respected figures in the field of international law, with a distinguished record of legal scholarship, decades of service to the global community, and a dedication to the principles of justice, equity, and the rule of law. His contributions embody the ideals upon which the ICJ was founded and the values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”

Tuggar’s statement was accompanied by a video where he further stated that the government was proud to nominate Elias as his credentials speak volumes.

“This nomination reflects Nigeria’s steadfast belief in a rules-based international order, one in which justice is impartial, peace is safeguarded, and all nations, regardless of size or power, have an equal voice in shaping a fairer and more secure future for humanity,” the minister’s statement further read.

“The Government of Nigeria calls on the international community to support Dr. Elias’s candidacy, confident that his election to the Court will strengthen the cause of global justice and advance the peaceful settlement of disputes among nations.”

If elected, Elias will be the fourth Nigerian to preside over the ICJ, after Charles Onyeama, Bola Ajibola, and Taslim Elias, his father.

Elias has extensive experience as a lawyer and leader in various international organisations.

He is a member of the Institut de Droit International and served as the legal adviser and director at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons at The Hague.

Elias is also the president of the administrative tribunal of the OPEC fund for international development, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank administrative tribunal, as well as a former president and member of the OPEC appeals committee among other qualifications.