Nigeria needs courageous leadership and awakened citizens to make progress — Kanma

•If we want a better country, we must build it together

Kennedy Kanma is a legal practitioner and Labour Party Senatorial candidate for

Delta North in the 2023 elections whose life has been shaped by a fierce commitment to justice and a burning desire to bridge the gap between government policies and the everyday struggles of Nigerians.

As a successful property lawyer, Kanma worked on housing projects for federal civil servants, where he discovered that even with government support, most Nigerians still couldn’t afford decent homes, quality education, or basic security. That realization propelled him into politics during the rise of the Obedient Movement, a moment he saw as a call to action.

In this interview, Kanma shares his journey, his vision for Nigeria, and why he believes real change begins with courageous leadership and awakened citizens.

Tell us about your background

I’m Kennedy Kanma, born and raised in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State. My journey began at St. Pius Xth Grammar School, where I first encountered the concept of justice. I later studied Law at the University of Benin and trained at the Law School Victoria Island, Lagos. My legal career focused on property law and later veered into real estate development where I was opportuned to partner with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board to provide affordable housing for civil servants. Though we succeeded in Abuja, our efforts in Delta State faced roadblocks. That experience opened my eyes to the disconnect between government intentions and real-life outcomes. It was a wake-up call.

What inspired your political journey?

Working on housing projects revealed a painful truth: even with long-term payment plans, many Nigerians still couldn’t afford homes. Average salaries of middle level officers cannot meet monthly repayment requirements. Even in such struggling state of insufficiency, I saw families forced to still send their children to private schools at great cost because public schools which could have been a cushion can no longer be relied on to provide quality education. These weren’t isolated issues, they were symptoms of a broken system. For years, I believed politics was a dirty game. But the 2023 elections and the rise of the Obedient Movement changed that. I saw young Nigerians demanding accountability, and I knew I had to be part of the solution. I joined the Labour Party to help rewrite Nigeria’s story.

How do you see Nigerian youths today?

They’re awake. They’re engaged. They’re asking the right questions. Before, many didn’t even know when elections were held. Now, they’re demanding transparency and fighting to protect their votes. They understand the rigging machinery and are determined to dismantle it. That’s powerful.

What do you think the Labour Party could have done differently?

One thing: Never leave the polling unit until results are declared. Citizens must follow the process from the booth to the collation center. When people are engaged with the process and stay present, rigging becomes harder. Elections aren’t over until the final results are announced. Your vote matters, secure it with your presence until it actually matters.

What role should the judiciary play in political reform?

The judiciary is the backbone of democracy. When it’s strong, fair, and consistent, rule of law and order is the norm and the nation thrives. But recent inconsistencies have eroded public trust. We’ve seen courageous judgments even under military rule. The judiciary must not let itself be swallowed by the other arms of government. It is the last hope of the common man. The judiciary must return to being the voice of the people, because when it fails, the country falters.

How can we ensure credible elections?

INEC’s only job is to conduct credible elections, it is supposed to serve the people, but its leadership, often doesn’t. Nigerians obey laws abroad because leadership there sets the tone. We can do the same here. Institutions don’t fail because they’re broken, they fail because those in charge choose not to make them work.

Will you ever leave your party?

Highly unlikely. I joined politics in the Labour Party because I believed in Peter Obi’s vision that a new Nigeria is possible. That vision aligns with my dream of a Nigeria that functions for all Nigerians. Unless the atmosphere to actualise the vision of a new Nigeria becomes impossible where I am, I’m staying put. I’m here to build, not to chase power.

What can the government do to ease the suffering of Nigerians?

Nigeria is rich, our resources should make us a global powerhouse. But corruption and mismanagement keeps us poor. Corruption and mismanagement is fueling poverty and poverty if fueling insecurity, which in turn is driving up food prices and high transportation cost. If farmers feel safe to farm, food would be abundant and affordable. It’s all connected.

What’s your take on the rise in kidnappings, insecurity in Delta State?

It’s heartbreaking, without security, development is a mirage. Security should be of topmost priority to the government. Delta State has the resources to do better. Solving this crisis requires political will and strategic resource management. We must confront insecurity at its roots.

What should be the basic qualification for political office?

Leadership isn’t just about degrees, it’s about wisdom, integrity, and vision. I’ve met people with only a school certificate who are wiser than some professors. Still, for the presidency, a first degree should be the minimum. For other roles, a reasonable level of education is essential. But more importantly, we need a merit-based system. In places like China, leaders are trained and vetted. In Nigeria, we often know the flaws of candidates yet still elect them. Money plays too much of a role in elections. That must change.

If elected, what would you have prioritized?

I would have prioritized issues of quality and affordable public school education, accessible healthcare and the social well being of the people. Specifically I would have tackled the issues of the perennial flooding along the lower Niger River which greatly affect my people every year and focused on making the Ogwashi uku actually completed to where it is being used for the purpose for which it was built. Presently it is a wasting asset. Collaboration is key. I would’ve built bridges across party lines to address the urgent needs of my people.

What initiatives have you led recently?

I’ve organized free medical outreaches in underserved communities, partnering with doctors from FMC Asaba Delta State. We offered consultations, diagnoses, and medication, all at no cost. The feedback has been incredible. I also sponsor indigent students through educational scholarships. Leadership, to me, means showing up for people, not just during campaigns, but every day. My story is a reminder that leadership is not about titles, it’s about service. My vision for Nigeria is bold, but grounded in reality. And my message is clear: if we want a better country, we must build it together.