Nigeria must rethink its approach to poverty alleviation — Arowolo

In a compelling argument for policy reform, Olasunkanmi Arowolo, a Nigerian media and governance researcher, has called for a comprehensive re-evaluation of Nigeria’s approach to social programs. Arowolo, who recently defended and earned his PhD from the University of Kent with no corrections, has critically examined the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) and found significant areas for improvement.

Arowolo’s doctoral thesis, titled “Poverty, Politics, and the Press: Uncovering the Complexities of Media Coverage on Nigeria’s Social Investment Programmes,” delves into the intricate dynamics of how traditional newspapers and social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have covered Nigeria’s flagship poverty alleviation initiatives under the NSIP. His research reveals the complexities of political framing, editorial constraints, and media ecosystem challenges that often distort public understanding of poverty interventions in Nigeria.

“The heart of this thesis is grounded in the belief that the press could play a crucial role for effective communication of social welfare programmes such as the NSIP, as it provides essential information about social welfare,” Arowolo asserts.

However, his findings indicate that media coverage of the NSIP in Nigerian newspapers is predominantly framed around themes of governance, corruption, and inefficiency, with a recurring focus on the operational challenges affecting the programme’s success.

Arowolo’s research also underscores the importance of journalistic integrity and the need for more transparent access to information to enhance the quality and balance of media reporting on the NSIP. “The findings suggest that both traditional and digital media play a crucial role in shaping public perception of the NSIP,” he notes. This highlights the need for a more nuanced and balanced approach to media coverage, which can significantly influence public perception and policy implementation.

The study further reveals that despite the Nigerian government’s substantial investment in the NSIP, the number of people living below the poverty line has continued to increase. “Since the commencement of NSIP in 2016, Nigerian government have allegedly invested billions of naira to halve poverty by 2020, yet more Nigerians fall into poverty every minute,” Arowolo points out. This alarming trend calls for a rethinking of the strategies and implementation processes of social programmes in Nigeria.

Arowolo’s thesis also highlights the role of social media in shaping public discourse around the NSIP. “Social media discourse on X, meanwhile, reflects a range of public opinions, from scepticism and criticism to support for the programme, with power dynamics and socio-political influences shaping the conversations,” he explains. This indicates the need for policymakers to engage more actively with social media platforms to understand public sentiment and address concerns effectively.

Arowolo’s research provides valuable insights for policymakers, journalists, and stakeholders involved in poverty alleviation efforts. He recommends improved media engagement strategies and enhanced transparency in communication to foster public trust and accountability in the NSIP. “The study offers valuable insights for policymakers, journalists, and stakeholders involved in poverty alleviation efforts, recommending improved media engagement strategies and enhanced transparency in communication to foster public trust and accountability in the NSIP,” he concludes.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of poverty and social inequality, Arowolo’s call for a re-evaluation of social programs is both timely and essential. His research underscores the need for a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive approach to social welfare initiatives, ensuring that they effectively address the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

Reacting to Arowolo’s achievement, his supervisor, Dr. Ben Cocking, praised the thesis as a landmark contribution, describing it as “an excellent, unique, and engaging piece of work.”

Dr. Cocking, a seasoned academic who has supervised over a dozen PhD candidates, emphasised the rarity of Arowolo’s feat, noting, “Your thesis is an excellent piece with unique and engaging contributions to knowledge. To pass a PhD viva with no corrections is incredibly rare and a testament to his exceptional work.

“It’s incredibly rare to get a PhD with no corrections. It’s a really big deal.”

“You’ve done, like, mega. I was obviously hoping for that kind of thing, but I was thinking probably… that would be the kind of normal outcome that you would expect. But to go through with no corrections is just absolutely awesome.”

“I’ve supervised 14, 15 PhDs to completion, and there’s only been one other that’s gone through without corrections.”

He further urged Arowolo to highlight this rare distinction in his future endeavours, stating, “You’ve got to make sure that you, you know, when you’re going through job interviews and things like that, you tell people that ‘it’s not just that you’ve got a PhD, but you’ve gone through without corrections because it’s really rare to do that.”

The Viva decision was formally declared by the external examiner, Professor Martin Scott of the University of East Anglia, who commended Arowolo’s exceptional scholarship and performance.

“Ola, we thought your thesis was excellent. It was thorough, comprehensive, and well thought through. Your performance during the viva was equally impressive. You answered all our questions with clarity, demonstrated original contributions to knowledge, and thoughtfully justified your research decisions,” Professor Scott remarked.

“You also considered the wider implications of your work for various stakeholders. For these reasons, we are delighted to recommend that you pass with no corrections.

“It’s a great thesis on such an important topic,” he added in a congratulatory message.