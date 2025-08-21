Nigeria making commendable efforts in advancing oil, gas sector — RMAFC Commissioner

Enefe

By Nnasom David

Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Ekene Enefe, has recounted efforts geared towards advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Ekene noted that the effort is partly through his role as Chairman of the Investment Monitoring Committee where he has performed oversight functions.

A statement signed by Enefe noted that he recently led a delegation from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) on a feasibility study aimed at ensuring a stable energy framework across the country.

It noted that he also facilitated discussions with Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) and host communities in Ogbaru, Anambra State, addressing issues related to corporate social responsibility, gas flaring, environmental remediation, and sustainable community development.

The statement also highlighted Enefe’s political experience, noting that his career spans more than two decades.

It recalled that he founded the New Nigeria Party (NNP) in 1998, which later merged with other parties to form the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Nigeria’s return to democracy.

During President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 1999 campaign, he reportedly served as Fundraising Chairman, mobilizing financial and grassroots support for the election.

Experts on social development said Enefe has consistently demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy through the Matagu Foundation, which provides scholarships to students from low-income backgrounds, creates employment opportunities, and supports widows and other vulnerable groups across Anambra State and beyond.

The statement also cited Enefe’s work as coordinator of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) in Anambra, where he reportedly facilitated the creation of 2,000 to 5,000 jobs for graduates.

According to stakeholders, Enefe’s track record in governance, philanthropy, and economic development underscores his dedication to ensuring energy security and empowering communities across Nigeria.