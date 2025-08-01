Nigeria joins NASA mission, sends 6 to space

By Juliet Umeh

In a scientific milestone, the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, has announced Nigeria’s participation in NASA’s Crew-11 Mission, set to launch today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the United States.

Onboard the mission are six indigenous Nigerian crop seeds, including okra, cowpea, guinea corn (sorghum), amaranth, maize, and melon, chosen for their nutritional and agricultural significance.

According to NASRDA, “The mission, which features the World Seeds Payload, is a pioneering international agricultural experiment led by Jaguar Space, with contributions from 11 countries, including Nigeria.

“The seeds will be studied aboard the International Space Station, ISS, under microgravity conditions to explore their behaviour, resilience, and potential in future space-based farming, critical research aimed at addressing climate resilience, global food security, and agricultural innovation beyond Earth.

“Representing Nigeria at the launch is Olayinka Fagbemiro, NASRDA’s Assistant Director of International Cooperation and Linkages and project lead on the initiative.

“She oversaw every stage of Nigeria’s participation, from seed selection to logistics and formal international engagement.

“This is our first biological payload aboard a crewed NASA mission to the ISS.”

“It not only validates years of local research on plant life in simulated space environments but also underscores NASRDA’s growing role in global scientific collaboration. This mission exemplifies inclusive, culturally grounded space research, and highlights the leadership role that emerging space nations such as Nigeria can play in shaping humanity’s future beyond Earth.”