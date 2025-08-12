Nigeria imported 69% of petrol consumed daily in June – NMDPRA

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that local refineries supplied just 30.79 percent of the premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, consumed in the country in June 2025.

According to the agency, the average daily petrol supply for the month was 49.277 million litres, with local refineries providing 15.172 million litres, while 34.104 million litres were imported.

In a report to the Federation Revenue Reconciliation Committee dated July 10, 2025, and made available to journalists on Tuesday night, the NMDPRA stated that total petrol supply in June stood at 1.478 billion litres, down 16.42 percent from 1.768 billion litres in May.

It noted that total truck-out volume in June was 1.44 billion litres, compared to 1.678 billion litres in May. Of the total supply in June, 455.188 million litres came from local refineries, while imports accounted for 1.295 billion litres.

The high level of importation comes despite repeated assurances from Dangote Petroleum Refinery that it can meet Nigeria’s entire domestic petrol demand.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the Nigerian market currently consumes only about 30 percent of the refinery’s petrol output.

He disclosed that the refinery had exported more than one million tonnes of petrol in less than two months and accused some marketers of colluding to bring substandard petroleum products into the country.

“Today, Nigeria has actually become a net exporter of refined products. Before I came to the podium, I asked my people how many tonnes of PMS we have exported. From the beginning of June to date, we have exported about one million tonnes of PMS within the last 50 days,” he stated.