Nigeria ignoring billion-dollar tourism export potential – Elizabeth Agboola

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Chief Executive Officer of NTT Global Destinations, Elizabeth Agboola, has described tourism as Nigeria’s most overlooked non-oil export, warning that the country risks missing out on billions in foreign exchange if the sector is not strategically positioned within national export policies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Agboola said tourism should no longer be treated as a recreational luxury but as a serious export commodity capable of boosting GDP, generating employment, and improving Nigeria’s global image.

“Tourism is an export. When foreign visitors spend money on flights, hotels, local cuisine, fashion, festivals, and cultural experiences, they are injecting foreign currency into our economy,” she said. “But in Nigeria, tourism is still seen as decoration. That’s dangerous.”

Agboola pointed to global examples such as Ghana’s “Year of Return,” which generated $3.3 billion, Rwanda’s gorilla trekking industry, and the UAE’s tourism economy as models of what Nigeria could achieve with a focused tourism strategy.

She noted that Nigeria’s failure to integrate tourism into the non-oil export agenda stems from a lack of understanding within policy and banking circles.

“Tourism doesn’t fit neatly into traditional export boxes like crude or cocoa. It is cross-sectoral — influencing transport, hospitality, food, entertainment, and tech. What’s missing is a mindset shift,” she said.

Agboola, whose company has led several tourism innovations including the first direct flight between Nigeria and Jamaica and halal travel programs linking Nigeria with destinations like Jordan and the Maldives, said her firm is actively exporting tourism through cultural diplomacy and diaspora engagement.

“We’ve hosted investment-linked travel, diaspora heritage tours, and cross-border cultural events. These are not just tours, they’re trade opportunities,” she said.

She urged organisers of non-oil export summits and economic dialogues to include tourism leaders in key discussions.

“Tourism deserves a seat at the table — in panels, in strategy documents, and in financing plans. We have data and working models that can make Nigeria a tourism powerhouse,” she said.

Agboola described Nigeria as one of the few countries where visitors can experience diverse landscapes and cultures — from beaches and mountains to deserts and rainforests — across its 36 states and over 370 ethnic groups. However, she warned that these assets remain underutilised.

“Until we intentionally package and showcase what we have, we will not attract the kind of strategic investment and global partnerships needed to scale,” she said.

Agboola called for comprehensive tourism reforms, including visa facilitation, destination branding, diaspora tourism promotion, and integration of creative industries to unlock the sector’s full value.

“The world is hungry for Africa, and Nigeria has the stories, the rhythm, and the market to lead. But without strategy, tourism will remain a missed opportunity,” she concluded.

Elizabeth Agboola is the founder and CEO of NTT Global Destinations, a tourism development and cultural diplomacy company bridging Africa to global markets. She is also the author of Wings, Roots & Branches and a key voice in the halal and diaspora tourism space.