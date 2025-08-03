Nigeria faces tough times, but hope remains – Taiwo Adelakun

Nigerian Flag

By Adeola Badru

The Presiding Bishop of Victory International Church, Taiwo Adelakun, has declared that Nigeria is currently confronting significant challenges, including widespread hunger and economic distress, but believed that despite the tough times, there remains a beacon of hope for the nation.

He disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists during a media briefing at the church’s Wonder City opposite, Dominion University, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, to announce the 35th annual convention of the church themed, “All Things New,” starting from August 3 to August 10, 2025.

According to him, Nigeria faces considerable hardships, particularly highlighting the alarming economic situation that has left many citizens struggling.

“Economic indices show that things are hard for the majority of people living in Nigeria. It is obvious that there is hunger in the land,” he stated.

Adelakun urged the need for proper differentiation in addressing these issues, as many current leaders who were part of previous administrations contributed to the nation’s plight.

Bishop Adelakun emphasised the necessity for urgent prayer and unity among citizens, highlighting the importance of collective action in overcoming these turbulent times.

“Anywhere there is unrighteousness, there will be trouble. We are talking about leadership; they need more prayers,” he remarked.

The man of God also expressed concern over the motivations of individuals entering politics, noting, “Many people come into governance for different reasons. This is why you see some people taking it up while others bring it down. The goal of each individual is different.”

He called for vigilance and collaboration among leaders and citizens alike.

Despite the dire circumstances, the Bishop remained optimistic about Nigeria’s future, believing, “Nigeria will still bounce back; we have survived so many things. Nigerians are an unusual set of people.”

“We can’t stop praying for our leaders. If we are praying and things are like this, just imagine how it would be if we were not praying. Nigeria ought to have ceased to be a nation, but for the sake of the prayers of the saints asking God for mercy. I know we will get it right.”

He also encouraged citizens to remain hopeful and united in their prayers.

On the issue of ongoing insecurity, Bishop Adelakun offered spiritual guidance, stating, “Whatever effort the government is making should be backed up with lots of prayers to succeed.”

Within these forces are saboteurs that can only be defeated when God is hosted.”

He called for cooperation between spiritual leaders and government to address these pressing issues effectively.

In addressing the stigma surrounding politics, he dismissed the notion that it is a dirty game, asserting, “That was in the past. The church is coming of age and realising we have a role to play in the governance of our nation. Politics can be cleaned up, and it’s for clean people now.”

Discussing the theme of the convention, Adelakun said, “Every year, we ask God, ‘What do you want us to focus on?’ Based on the direction He gives us and the scripture He provided, we came up with the theme.”