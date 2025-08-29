Nigeria, EU partner to advance data exchange for digital public services

Nigeria Flag

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria has intensified efforts to strengthen its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with the inauguration of a high-level roundtable on the Nigeria Data Exchange Platform (NGDX).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and Team Europe partners—Estonia, Finland, Germany, and France—represents a major step toward building secure, inclusive, and trusted digital systems for citizens and businesses.

The Nigeria Data Exchange Conference, facilitated by the EU’s Digital for Development (D4D) Hub, convened government officials, lawmakers, regulators, industry leaders, and international partners to deliberate on the vision, governance, and technical framework of the NGDX. The platform is designed as the third pillar of Nigeria’s DPI, alongside the National Identity System and the National Payments Infrastructure.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, described the NGDX as central to Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

“Nigeria already has two of the three critical stacks for a successful DPI—the National Identity rail and the Payments rail. The next frontier is a trusted Data Exchange that enables government and business to share and use data securely, while ensuring citizens enjoy better services under a framework that guarantees privacy, security, and accountability,” Tijani said.

He emphasized that the NGDX will operate under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which upholds citizens’ right to privacy and establishes the National Data Protection Commission. Tijani assured that a functional national data exchange would be delivered by the end of 2025, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, announced that the EU has approved €18 million to support Nigeria’s DPI, highlighting the country’s strategic importance in the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and International Digital Strategy.

“Digital Public Infrastructure is more than just technology—it empowers societies through secure digital identities, seamless payments, and trusted data governance. But such frameworks require strong legal safeguards on data and privacy. DPI must be inclusive, equitable, secure, human-centric, and sustainable,” De Luca stated.

He also highlighted ongoing EU-backed projects driving Nigeria’s digital transition, including BRIDGE—the rollout of 90,000 km of fibre-optic cables nationwide; 3MITT, a programme equipping Nigerian youth with ICT skills; and other initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s digital economy.

De Luca stressed that the conference marked “a first step towards a fully-fledged EU support to the rollout of DPI in Nigeria,” adding that the €18 million programme would drive growth while fostering secure and inclusive digital ecosystems.