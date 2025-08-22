Nigeria, Ethiopia deepen economic links through tourism partnership

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian travel and tour agency, Finchglow Holidays, has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Holidays to stimulate tourism, boost trade opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Head of Business, Finchglow Holidays, Oluwaseun Afolabi, said through the partnership, doors were being opened to hidden tourist treasures and fostering deeper cultural exchange between both countries.

Afolabi said given that Nigerians were moving away from their regular travel destinations, Ethiopia offers some of the most captivating yet underexplored experiences on the continent.

He said: “By offering thoughtfully curated tour packages alongside streamlined visa processing, we are removing barriers, enhancing access, and showcasing Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism to the Nigerian market.”

Meanwhile, Area Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Firiehiwot Mekonnen, said: “Nigeria is one of our most important markets in Africa, and this collaboration with Finchglow Holidays will further strengthen that relationship.

“From our UNESCO heritage sites to breathtaking landscapes, Ethiopia offers a rich culture and remarkable attractions that deserve time and immersion. The Ethiopian government is also deeply committed to sustainability, investing in eco-friendly lodges and responsible tourism infrastructure.

On his part, Group Managing Director, Finchglow Holdings, Mr Bankole Bernard, who spoke on potential impact of the partnership, said: “This partnership solidifies Finchglow Holidays’ position as Nigeria’s leading tour operator and reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the travel and tourism sector. By joining forces with Ethiopian Holidays, we are delivering fresh, world-class experiences to our clients while contributing meaningfully to the growth and competitiveness of Africa’s aviation ecosystem.”

This strategic alliance between Finchglow Holidays and Ethiopian Airlines indicates a bold step towards redefining African travel.

By pairing world-class tour operations with seamless visa facilitation, the two brands are not only opening Ethiopia’s doors wider to Nigerian travellers but also setting a precedent for how African destinations can be marketed, accessed and experienced.