Nigeria, China sign $1m grant deal to support flood relief efforts

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA — The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed an Exchange of Notes (E/N) agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China for a $1 million grant to support ongoing flood relief operations in Northern Nigeria.

The signing ceremony in Abuja was presided over by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, who described the support as a timely and generous intervention to address urgent humanitarian needs in flood-affected communities.

“This gesture reflects the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and China, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development,” the Minister said.

He assured that the Ministry, working with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), will oversee the transparent and effective use of the funds. A joint monitoring and evaluation mechanism with the Chinese Embassy will also be established to ensure accountability and measurable impact.

The Minister further noted that the grant will complement Nigeria’s existing relief initiatives and help restore livelihoods in the hardest-hit areas, while also deepening China’s partnership with Nigeria across sectors such as infrastructure, trade, agriculture, and technology.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, You Dunhai, reaffirmed China’s solidarity with Nigeria, especially in times of crisis. Marking his one-year anniversary in the country, he highlighted the progress in bilateral relations, strengthened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024.

The Ambassador pointed to advancements in trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and multilateral cooperation, while reiterating China’s continued commitment to the partnership.

He referenced President Xi Jinping’s June 2025 announcement granting zero-tariff access to all African exports, including Nigeria’s, as part of efforts to boost economic growth and job creation on the continent.

Expressing condolences over the recent devastating floods, Ambassador You said China, which is also grappling with flooding challenges, stands with Nigeria in solidarity.

“China-Nigeria relations are grounded in mutual respect, equality, and shared development goals,” he concluded.