Nigeria, African leaders to chart course on trade, technology, energy at FTAfrica Summit 2025

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Amidst the growing protectionism among the leading economies in the world, and heightened economic uncertainty, leaders from across Africa, including Nigeria will gather at the Financial Times Summit later this year to chart the course for the continent’s future in trade, technology and energy.

In its 12th edition, the flagship FT Africa Summit will take place on 21–22 October 2025 in London.

The summit has, over the past decade, ingrained itself as a platform for African leaders, policymakers, business icons, and innovators to address the most pressing geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges facing the continent.

This year’s theme, “Africa in a Changing World”, will frame a high-level dialogue on the continent’s evolving global role amid heightened economic uncertainty, rapid technological transformation, and shifting geopolitical alliances.

With its innovative tech sectors, youthful population, and dynamic markets, Africa continues to capture global interest, making these conversations more urgent and relevant than ever.

Nigeria will join an influential delegation from across Africa, including South Africa, Angola, Egypt, Mauritius, Kenya, and Senegal.

Key speakers include: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson, African Union Commission; Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa; David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister & Chief Innovation Officer, Sierra Leone; Vera Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance, Angola; Mohamed Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power; Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa, TotalEnergies; Senior Nigerian ministers and business leaders.

The 2025 edition comes at a pivotal moment. The return of Donald Trump as the U.S. president has disrupted long-standing global trade systems, with tariffs already threatening economies like Lesotho. While these shifts present challenges, they also open new opportunities for African nations to deepen trade and investment ties, particularly in technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Highlighting the significance of this summit, FT Africa Editor, David Pilling, said: “Now in its 12thyear, the FT Africa Summit offers a vital platform to examine Africa’s role in a rapidly changing world. This year’s agenda brings together leaders and innovators to explore how African nations are approaching diplomacy, digital growth, and development priorities in bold new ways.

“This year’s agenda will explore transformative policy shifts in Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa, advances in fintech, AI, and digital infrastructure, and Africa’s transition toward renewable

energy. It will also spotlight industrial expansion and the growing influence of youth-led entrepreneurship in driving sustainable, inclusive growth.”

“South Africa’s hosting of the G20 summit in November underlines Africa’s elevated role on the global stage, but it also comes at the end of a testing year for the continent. The FT summit provides a forum for candid dialogue on Africa’s knotty geopolitical challenges and also fresh thinking on the quest for investment and innovation, FT Foreign Editor, Alec Russell, stated.

Senior Financial Times editors will moderate the discussions and will span geopolitics, tech,energy, infrastructure, trade, investment, and finance.

As Africa navigates an era of shifting alliances, economic turbulence, and unprecedented technological opportunities, the FT Africa Summit 2025 will catalyse charting the continent’s economic future.

By convening its brightest minds and most influential leaders, the summit aims to help shape the policies, partnerships, and innovations that will define Africa’s role in the global economy for decades to come.