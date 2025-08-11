Niger Delta’ll support Tinubu in 2027- PAP boss, Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has pledged that the Niger Delta will throw its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the Stream 1, Batch 3 Strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training – organised by PAP in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja – Otuaro said Tinubu had shown “genuine intentions” for the region’s peace, security, and socio-economic growth.

“As Niger Delta people, we will support only His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in 2027,” he said. “We know what is working for us, and what is good for our region. Anywhere the President goes, we go. Supporting him is the right thing to do.”

Otuaro cautioned the region’s residents against “political manipulators” and “desperate politicians” who might try to sow division ahead of the polls.

He credited Tinubu’s administration with increasing PAP’s budget, enabling expansion in education, vocational training, and post-training empowerment for ex-agitators. He said the move demonstrated the President’s commitment to consolidating peace and development in the Niger Delta.

“The President has proved that he has genuine intentions to sustain peace, security, infrastructure, human capital development and socio-economic advancement in our region. This is incontrovertible,” Otuaro added.

The PAP chief called for unity among Niger Delta communities, warning that divisiveness could undermine progress. He urged them to work together to protect and strengthen the gains recorded under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.