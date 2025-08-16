Niger Delta youth group defends NCDMB, urges peaceful dialogue

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Development (NDYCSPD) has faulted recent allegations by a group of purported ex-agitators accusing the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) of ethnic bias and exclusion, describing the claims as “unfounded and borne out of ignorance.”

Reacting to the accusations, the National Coordinator of NDYCSPD, Comrade Cletus Dede, said it was regrettable that such claims were being made at a time when the Board was recording significant progress in training youths across the country in vital oil and gas skills.

Dede questioned the authenticity of those making the allegations, noting that if they were genuine ex-agitators, they would understand that their training and empowerment fall under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), established during the late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration, and not under the mandate of the NCDMB.

He stressed that the Board has consistently engaged critical stakeholders and fulfilled its corporate social responsibility while successfully delivering on its regulatory mandate.

“As a group whose members have benefitted from the Board’s training programmes, it is important for us to set the record straight,” Dede said. “The NCDMB is a regulatory agency, not an interventionist body, and it has no responsibility to train ex-agitators.”

He further urged youth groups to embrace constructive dialogue with the Board rather than resort to “cheap blackmail and Pull Him Down Syndrome,” adding that Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe’s leadership has fostered harmony with stakeholders.

Dede concluded by calling on Niger Delta youths to acquaint themselves with the Board’s mandate, insisting that peaceful engagement was the only way to ensure progress in the region.