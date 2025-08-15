Niger Delta Youth Forum demands inclusion of Itsekiri, others in amnesty programme

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Niger Delta group, the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development, NDENYLFPD, has called for more attention for the Itsekiri Nation and other ethnic nationalities in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

The Forum, in a statement issued after an emergency meeting convened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and signed by its National President, Snr. Comr. Amb. Tamuno James (Rivers State), alongside representatives from all major ethnic groups in the region, reaffirmed his firm stand in support of Dr. (Amb.) Shola Mese’s position on the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) stressed the need for fairness and equitable inclusion of the Itsekiri Nation alongside other ethnic nationalities.

Other signatories on the statement include Oritsemeyuwa (Itsekiri — Delta State), Comr. Udoh Akpan Bassey (Ibibio — Akwa Ibom State), Comr. Paul Oromosele (Edo State), Comr. Aruwotonye (Ogoni — Rivers State), Comr. Fred Tijala (Ilaje — Ondo State), Snr. Comr. Asuquo Akpan (Efik — Cross River State), Comr. Hope Agadaba (Bayelsa State), Comr. Amos Keledichuwu (Igbo — Imo State), Snr. Comr. Ejiro Oghenerume a.k.a. Last Don (Urhobo — Delta State), Comr. Ufuoma Oterioghene (Isoko — Delta State) and Snr. Comr. Ifeanyi Ebele (Ndokwa — Delta State emphasized that Dr. Mese, a United Nations–recognized International Peace Ambassador and respected security consultant, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to peace, equity, and inclusion in the Niger Delta region.

In the statement made available to Vanguard via electronic mail, read in part, “As the sole Itsekiri representative in the Presidential Amnesty Office, appointed on the recommendation of the Olu of Warri in 2024, Dr. Mese has worked to ensure that the Itsekiri Nation is part of the distribution of benefits from the PAP.

“His track record in conflict resolution and his role in the original disarmament process of ex-militants in Delta State have positioned him as a credible voice on matters relating to the programme.

“Therefore, the Forum has made it clear that it will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to distort the purpose of the PAP.”

Meanwhile, the Forum described it as unacceptable, following recent statements made by pseudo groups, which seek to undermine Dr. Mese’s interventions and portray his position as self-serving.

“Such divisive rhetoric undermines the unity of the region and threatens the peace that was achieved through years of painstaking dialogue and disarmament.

“The Forum recalls that the PAP was established as a federal intervention to address the needs of documented beneficiaries drawn from across the Niger Delta, without ethnic bias.

“While acknowledging that the programme has moved from the disarmament stage to the reintegration phase, the Forum stresses that every ethnic nationality, including the Itsekiri, must receive fair treatment in the allocation of scholarships, vocational training, and other empowerment opportunities.”

However, Itsekiri ex-agitators alleged continued marginalization.

“These concerns should be addressed urgently to prevent the re-emergence of tensions and distrust.

“We also want to highlight that certain credible voices within the region have acknowledged improved relations between the PAP Office and the Itsekiri Nation in recent months, including an increase in the number of Itsekiri beneficiaries of educational and vocational programmes.

“The Forum urges that this momentum be sustained and expanded, ensuring that Itsekiri communities enjoy proportional benefits in line with their contributions and sacrifices during the height of militant activities in the region.

“The Forum also wishes to reiterate its position that the PAP is a Niger Delta-wide peace instrument.

“To this end, we call on the Administrator of the PAP and all stakeholders to uphold the founding principles of the programme that prioritize inclusivity, empowerment, and regional stability.

“The Forum further cautions those attempting to politicize the programme to desist from actions capable of causing division, intimidation, or domination.

“In conclusion, the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development pledges its unalloyed solidarity with Dr. Shola Mese, commending his integrity, his deep-rooted commitment to justice, and his consistent advocacy for the equitable inclusion of the Itsekiri Nation in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“The Forum restates its commitment to working with all leaders, institutions, and stakeholders to protect the unity, peace, and shared prosperity of the Niger Delta region.”

