Niger Delta group dismisses allegations against NNPCL CFO, Segun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Niger Delta Professionals Forum (NDPF) has responded to recent reports concerning the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NNPC Limited, Mr. Adedapo Segun, following public commentary around the company’s refinery rehabilitation efforts and the acquisition of OVH Energy.

In a statement released on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Omeiza Ogumah, the group addressed calls for Mr. Segun’s removal, stating that there is no known indictment or formal investigation against him by relevant authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement noted that available public information does not list Mr. Segun among individuals officially under investigation in relation to the referenced transactions.

“From records accessible to the public, there is no official indication that Mr. Segun is being investigated by the EFCC or any other statutory body in relation to the issues mentioned,” the forum said.

The group also referred to Mr. Segun’s previous role as Executive Vice President, Downstream, stating that decisions during that period were subject to established internal procedures, including board approvals, audits, and regulatory compliance.

Regarding the OVH Energy acquisition, the forum described the process as a corporate initiative undertaken by the company’s management, emphasizing that all major transactions were subject to oversight in accordance with internal governance frameworks.

It further noted that any legislative or regulatory review of such transactions should be seen as part of standard accountability processes, and not as an implication of wrongdoing.

The NDPF expressed the view that matters concerning public officials should be approached with care, and reiterated its confidence in institutional mechanisms for accountability and transparency.

Mr. Ogumah described Mr. Segun as a professional with experience in financial management and compliance, emphasizing the importance of preserving public trust through responsible discourse.