NIESV strengthens stakeholders engagement to boost visibility, relevance in Rivers

Nwokoma Nwankwo FNIVS, Chairman, NIESV Rivers Branch

Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has intensified stakeholders’ engagement through advocacy and ethical discipline to advance institutional visibility and relevance to development in Rivers state.

Nwankwo Nwokoma FNIVS, Chairman, NIESV, Rivers State Branch, highlighted this among adopted pivots driving its Four-Dimensional leadership agenda while addressing stakeholders at the branch’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Port Harcourt.

In the highlight on the branch’s achievements under his watch, Nwokoma affirmed, “We have intensified engagements with government bodies, the media and other key stakeholders to elevate our professional standing.”

He harped on sustained public enlightenment through various media platforms where issues of valuation standards and land administration have been extensively discussed and shared with stakeholders.

Among key advocacy gains in the past year, he listed high impact visits to the State Ministry of Lands and Obio-Akpor Local Government which pledged land for a new branch secretariat.

The branch, he added, also made policy inputs at professional conferences, including critical presentation on “Valuation and Compensation Issues in Land Administration” delivered by NIESV’s 24th President, Emmanuel Okas Wike FNIVS.

Among goodwill messages on the occasion, Ben Okoronkwo FNIVS, Chairman, Board of Fellows, noted that Under Nwokoma, NIESV Rivers Branch, “Has shown strength even in challenging times. His clear vision for 2026 will keep us ahead. I have full confidence in his leadership.”

While acknowledging delays in meeting the Rivers State Governor due to political transitions, Nwokoma expressed optimism that 2026 would see deeper government engagements and sectoral partnerships.

Ikenna Lansar FNIVS, Council Member and House Leader, commended the branch’s focus on advocacy and innovation, just as Lagos-based Dike Stanley (Celebrity Valuer) observed, “The chairman’s transparent financial reporting and operational innovations have set a new standard for the branch.”

Aligning with the need to safeguard professional standards and protect the public from quackery in real estate transactions, a common thread in all contributions at the AGM, Lansar told participants, “By law, valuation is our domain. Patronising licensed professionals ensures accountability and accuracy.”

With a new branch secretariat project in motion and digital tools to be expanded for members benefit, Rivers NIESV is positioning self as model for advocacy and professional integrity within Nigeria’s real estate industry.

“When you diversify, advocate, and uphold ethics, the sky is the limit,” Nwokoma declared as he unveiled his branch’s ambitious agenda for 2026.