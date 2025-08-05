NGO equips 20 adolescents, young women to tackle HIV, AIDS, others

A Group photograph of participants during an empowerment training as part of process of setting up of an AGYW advocacy group on HIV and AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Gender Inequality. Standing with the participants front row far right is Mrs Abiola -Ajani Ariyo ED BAYWOF and far Left the lead facilitator Mr Evans Enwefah.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Biola-Ariyo Youth and Women Foundation, BAYWOF, a non-profit organisation with support from the Gender Equity Fund and other partners, organised a day of empowerment training for 20 Adolescent Girls and Young Women, AGYW, in Agege, Lagos State.

The training was part of a capacity-building process of onboarding an advocacy group to address issues on HIV and AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Gender Inequality as it affects AGYW in their communities.

Welcoming participants to the training, the Executive Director of BAYWOF Foundation, Mrs Abiola-Ajani Ariyo, enjoined participants to be open-minded and brace up to the task of leading AGYW advocacy initiatives on HIV and AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Gender Inequality in the communities.

While the lead facilitator, and Executive Director of Community Aid Development Foundation, Mr Evans Enwefah, took the participants on issues around HIV and AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Gender inequality. His words: “The essence of this sensitisation is for us to tackle these issues raised from the grassroots. We must be equipped to draw the needed attention of AGYW and various advocacy groups to join this course.