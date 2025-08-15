Ngige denounces misrepresentation of comments on Soludo, Peter Obi

Ngige

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has refuted media reports claiming he criticized Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over his perceived stance on Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Hygg Obialor, Ngige clarified that remarks made during a birthday interview with Signature TV on August 8, 2025, were selectively edited to misrepresent his position.

According to him, the contentious comment was: “I don’t want to be like Soludo whom our people wrongly perceive everything he says to be against Peter Obi.”

Ngige explained that the statement was taken out of context and not meant to suggest hostility toward Governor Soludo. He acknowledged Soludo’s constitutional right to hold and express his own opinions.

The former minister noted that Signature TV has since issued an apology for the misleading edit and is working to correct the narrative.

Addressing broader issues raised in the interview, Ngige emphasized his respect for both Governor Soludo and Mr. Peter Obi. He recalled the dire state of affairs when he assumed office as Anambra governor, citing unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuities, widespread insecurity, and systemic corruption.

Ngige stated that his administration resolved salary and pension arrears inherited from the Mbadinuju government, increased pensions by 142%, and prioritized payment of entitlements by making them first-line charges.

He also highlighted that under his leadership, Anambra State won multiple national educational awards between 2004 and 2006 — achievements he believes laid a foundation for subsequent administrations, including that of Mr. Obi.

Furthermore, he noted that Mr. Obi inherited N13.8 billion in state accounts, including N8.7 billion in the Infrastructure Account and N2.8 billion earmarked for education in the ASUBEB account.

On Governor Soludo’s stewardship, Ngige expressed high regard, describing him as a “distinguished son of Anambra” and a “diligent steward” of public resources. He recalled previously praising Soludo’s performance during the second and third anniversaries of his administration.

The statement concluded with Ngige affirming that Governor Soludo “has done very well” and reiterated his continued support for the current administration in Anambra State.