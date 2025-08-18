NGE raises alarm over economy, insecurity, education, warns against media suppression

Eze Anaba, President, the Nigerian Guild of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the nation’s economy, worsening insecurity, and the continued decline in the education sector, urging government at all levels to urgently address the challenges to avert a deeper national crisis.

Rising from its Standing Committee meeting held in Owerri, Imo State, on August 15, 2025, the Guild highlighted key resolutions on critical national issues, especially as they affect the media and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the editors lamented the hardship, rising inflation, unemployment, and growing poverty caused by high exchange rates and the high cost of petroleum products. They called on the Federal Government to strengthen social safety nets to cushion the effects on citizens.

While noting the recent progress in the counter-terrorism war, including the arrest of top leaders of militant groups, the Guild urged the government to adopt a holistic approach to insecurity through enhanced intelligence gathering, community policing, and partnerships with key stakeholders to secure lives and property. It also warned that criminal herders, insurgents, kidnappers, and rampant banditry are crippling agriculture and could trigger a food crisis if farmers lack confidence to return to their farms.

The editors decried the alarming state of education in the country, blaming underfunding, failing infrastructure, and poor welfare of teachers for the steady woes in the sector. They urged governments to adopt the United Nations benchmark of committing at least 26 percent of annual budgets to education for effective turnaround.

The communiqué also condemned increasing hostility against media organisations and professionals by security agencies and non-state actors, warning that any attempt to weaken the media would erode democratic accountability and shrink public access to information.

“A weak media may fail to hold those in power accountable, limit access to information, and create a disconnect between the public and reality,” the Guild cautioned.

While calling for transparency, inclusiveness, and commitment to citizens’ welfare from all tiers of government, the editors appreciated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for hosting the meeting and urged him to continue partnering with the media in nation building and promotion of peace and unity.