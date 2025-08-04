NFM saves lives, raises millions for survivors in first year

By Esther Onyegbula

In just one year since its establishment, Naija Feminists Media (NFM) has emerged as a transformative force in Nigeria’s media and advocacy landscape, using investigative journalism, digital activism, and community-driven fundraising to reshape gender narratives and challenge systemic injustice against women and girls.

At a time when women’s voices remain grossly underrepresented, and often misrepresented, in Nigerian mainstream media, NFM’s rapid impact underscores the urgency and power of feminist-led media in bridging deep gender gaps in public discourse and policy reform.

From catalyzing over ₦3 million in emergency medical donations for a 14-year-old gender-based violence (GBV) survivor to exposing a coordinated online attack against a women’s rights advocate, the organisation has translated reporting into tangible results, offering both protection and visibility to Nigerian women navigating oppression.

The organisation’s most striking intervention came after the brutal rape of Mercy Vangervihi, a teenager in Ebonyi State who sustained a life-threatening brain injury. Through NFM’s timely report, shared by a community member, donors across Nigeria raised more than ₦3 million in 24 hours, enabling urgent surgery that ultimately saved her life.

“Without that media exposure, we may have lost Mercy,” said Egbo Chisom, the activist who first shared the case. “Naija Feminists Media didn’t just report the story, they mobilised a nation.”

In January 2025, NFM spotlighted the disturbing ease with which digital platforms can be weaponised against outspoken women. A Facebook user falsely declared feminist activist Priscilla Ayodele dead, photoshopping her image with “RIP”, after she publicly challenged his misogynistic remarks.

NFM fact-checked and escalated the issue to Facebook, leading to the post’s removal and exposing how online violence reinforces offline misogyny. For Ayodele, the intervention was life-affirming. “They gave me back my voice,” she said. “They reminded me I wasn’t alone.”

NFM has also extended its advocacy into education access, crowdfunding tuition fees for female undergraduates on the brink of dropping out. One such student, a first-class Mass Communication major at Lead City University, was able to continue her studies after ₦486,275 was raised to cover her tuition.

Over the last 12 months, NFM’s digital campaigns, on issues ranging from menstrual stigma to rape culture, have shaped public discourse and empowered women to share their lived experiences. With over 10 feminist-themed X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, the group has reached and engaged hundreds of listeners in nuanced conversations that mainstream media often ignore.

Beyond advocacy, NFM has released six policy briefs, offering lawmakers practical, evidence-backed pathways to improve laws affecting women and girls. These documents are fast becoming key tools for stakeholders seeking gender-sensitive governance.