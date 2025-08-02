NFM appoints Dahiru chairman, others to pilot affairs

By Gabriel Ewepu

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria First Movement (NFM) has appointed Dr. Dahiru Muhammad as its Chairman.

Other appointees included Dr. Bello Maigari as Deputy Director General (North) and Dr. (Hon) Joyce Gaga Oghene as Director in charge of Diaspora.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General, NFM, Hon. Henry Nwabueze, the appointments take effect from July 31, 2025.

Nwabueze explained why the appointments were made, stating that they were in recognition of the exceptional leadership, administrative expertise, and philanthropic endeavors of the individuals, which aligned with the organization’s mission to make Nigeria safe and great again.

The appointments are subject to the rules and regulations stipulated in the organisation’s bye-laws.

Aside from the official appointment, each of the appointees has been offered the opportunity to become citizen Ambassadors of the Movement as the organisation is confident that their leadership will inspire positive change in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NFM’s NEC urged them to put in their best in the service of the organisation and Nigeria at large.

Vanguard News