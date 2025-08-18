NFC debunks reports of Director Ali Nuhu’s death

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that its Director/Chief Executive has passed away, saying it’s not true.

In a statement signed by the regulatory agency’s Director, Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, Ali Nuhu is hale and hearty, discharging the responsibilities of the office of NFC’s Chief Executive.

“NFC wishes to draw the attention of perpetrators of these uncouth and dastardly acts, including their sponsors, to the dire and unmistakable consequences of their actions, no matter the innocuousness of their intent,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, appropriate measures have been initiated to arrest this ugly, baleful, and unsatisfactory conduct and trend. NFC described the fake news as not only malicious and injurious but also false in its entirety. It, however, appreciates the genuine concerns expressed by the general public, private, and public sector stakeholders.

The news of the purported passing of Dr. Ali Nuhu hit social media Monday evening, including videos laced with pictures of Dr. Ali Nuhu.

President Tinubu appointed Dr. Ali Nuhu as NFC’s Chief Executive on February 12, 2024.

