Nigerian gospel preacher Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak, the founder and senior pastor of Koinonia Global (Eternity Network International),, has stormed New York with the the ‘Sound of Revival’ outreach.

The2025 edition of the revival outreach brought together a record-breaking crowd of faithfuls from across the globe. The event started on Thursday, 14th,h, and ended on Sunday, 17thh August 2025,, in the city of New York, United States of America (USA).

The conference, which was anchored on the scripture Ezekiel 37:10, featured other men of God; the most most prominent was Pastor Nathaniel Bassey in worship.

ApostleJoshua Selman was also in Dallas and Canada in July 2024 for the Sound of Revival conference, which took place at The Dickiess Arena, Fort Worth,h, and The International Centre (TICC) in Mississauga, Ontario, respectively.y.

Healso held “ComeUp Hither”, aa prayer and prophetic meeting earlier in March 2025 in Dallas and Toronto.

Theconference featured multiple life-transforming sessions of prayer, thee word and the prophetic.

Apostle Selman, who is regarded asded as a true icon and an inspiration to millions around the world, is widely known for his profound and intelligently presented teachings on intimacy with God, spiritual growth, and societal transformation. He has impacted many lives within Nigeria and around the world through his ministry Koinonia Global alongside his immense charity and humanitarian projects!