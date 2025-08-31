New movie “Singleness is Bliss” set to premiere September 7

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new voice is echoing across Nigerian-British cinema with the release of Singleness is Bliss, a thought-provoking drama produced and headlined by actress Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni.

Scheduled to premiere on September 7 on Showmax and Showcase, the film boldly dives into the deep waters of misogyny, marriage expectations, and cultural identity, challenging audiences to rethink age-old gender roles.

At its heart, Singleness is Bliss questions the pressure society places on women and men in the pursuit of marriage, crafting a story that is equal parts suspenseful, emotional, and relatable. By confronting entrenched prejudices, the film speaks directly to parents, students, young adults, and anyone who has ever felt the weight of societal judgment.

Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Tunde Olaoye, the movie delicately balances cultural nuance with contemporary relevance. Olaoye’s approach ensures that while tradition is respected, it does not overshadow the urgency of modern conversations about equality and empowerment. The cross-continental shoot between Nigeria and the United Kingdom enriches the story with authentic backdrops, symbolizing the intersection of diverse cultures and broadening its global appeal.

The film assembles some of Nigeria’s finest talent. Jide Kosoko embodies wisdom, effortlessly blending traditional values with modern insight, while Sola Sobowale’s dynamic presence lends the story emotional firepower and cultural authenticity.

In supporting roles, Bimbo Akintola, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Rotimi Salami, Sanyeri, Macaroni, and Chy Nwakanwa deliver texture, humor, and depth, creating a vibrant and multi-dimensional narrative.

For Ajisola-Borokinni, who also leads the cast, the film marks a defining moment in her career. Juggling the dual role of producer and actress, she demonstrates a commitment to quality storytelling underscored by advanced production techniques and a polished finish. Cast members have praised the use of cutting-edge equipment, which enhances both the visual appeal and the immersive power of the story.

Singleness is Bliss is more than entertainment—it is social commentary, a bold invitation to question cultural norms and to confront patriarchy without discarding the value of tradition. The narrative’s strength lies in its ability to educate, entertain, and inspire, leaving viewers with conversations that extend beyond the screen.

With its stellar cast, layered storytelling, and unapologetic focus on women’s empowerment, Singleness is Bliss positions itself as a landmark in Nigerian-British cinema. It is, without doubt, a must-watch for lovers of socially conscious, culturally rich, and globally resonant films.