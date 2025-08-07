New GVU leadership charts course for self-sustainability

By Olayinka Latona

Pastor Moses Olusoji Oyewole, newly inaugurated as the third Chairman of Glorious Vision University’s (GVU) Board of Trustees (BOT), has pledged to lead the institution toward financial self-sufficiency.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new BOT and Governing Council in Lagos, Oyewole emphasized his commitment to making GVU self-sustainable:

“Our goal is to ensure GVU no longer approaches the founder with a cup in hand, but stands independently, and soon.”

Describing his appointment as an “unexpected privilege” from God and the church leadership, Oyewole called GVU a “seed of destiny” born of divine instruction. He pledged full support and strategic collaboration with Vice-Chancellor Professor Ezekiel Asemah and the university’s management team to:

Elevate academic standards, Expand infrastructure, Prioritize staff and student welfare, Equip faculty to raise kingdom-minded, globally impactful leaders.

“GVU is more than a center of learning—it is a divine mandate. We aim to build a beacon of academic, spiritual, and moral excellence,” he said.

Oyewole encouraged the university community to extend GVU’s reach through strategic partnerships, alumni engagement, and community impact, stressing reliance on divine guidance: “Except the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it” (Psalm 127:1).

He also appealed to stakeholders—church leadership, partners, alumni, and the media—for renewed faith, commitment, and prayer support.

GVU’s Pro-Chancellor, Pastor Gabriel Okpako Uyeh, charged the newly inaugurated BOT with maintaining spiritual discipline and transparent governance, noting that members had undergone rigorous screening before their appointments.

New Board of Trustees: Chairman: Pastor Moses Oyewole, Pro-Chancellor: Elder Professor Augustine Anigala, Secretary: Pastor Isaac Obodoeki

Members: Elder Edet Umoh, Chief Bernard Edewor, and Professor Ezekiel Asemah (Vice-Chancellor)

New Governing Council: Chairman: Professor Augustine Anigala

Members: Hon. Bauna, Elder Daniel Oloko, Professor John Oyefara, Deaconess Vera Lesso, among others.

The event, presided over by Pro-Chancellor Uyeh, also recognized and appreciated members of the outgoing 2021–2025 board.

GVU is owned and operated by The Apostolic Church Nigeria.