New dawn for the Ranks: How ‘Soldier First’ and HTACOS 2024 aim to transform Military welfare

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

By Evelyn Usman

For decades, the daily realities of Nigerian soldiers have often been defined by sacrifice and silent endurance, as they balanced duty on the frontlines with concerns about welfare, promotion prospects and what the future might hold after active service.

But today, a quiet yet deliberate transformation is reshaping this narrative, as the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, commits to a new philosophy known simply as the ‘Soldier First’ concept.

This approach a cording to the COAS, is not about slogans or cosmetic changes; “rather, it places the well-being, motivation and professional fulfilment of troops at the heart of military planning and leadership.

The ‘Soldier First’ concept was reaffirmed recently during the Nigerian Army’s 162nd anniversary celebration in Kaduna, where Lieutenant General Oluyede emphasised that welfare must never be treated as a footnote in military strategy but instead as a central pillar.

According to him, “a soldier who understands that his well-being is the priority of his commanders at all levels and the Chief of Army Staff will naturally be motivated and encouraged to perform better even in the face of adversity. It is a philosophy that insists the Army’s strength begins not just in its armoury but in the barracks, in the living conditions of its personnel and in the sense of fairness that governs their careers”.

This commitment to putting soldiers first is being implemented through concrete policy steps, the most significant of which is the recently realigned Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service 2024, known as HTACOS 2024.

Far from being a routine bureaucratic document, HTACOS 2024 is seen within military circles as a turning point that standardises promotion procedures, welfare entitlements and disengagement policies across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Under this new structure, promotions are no longer subject to arbitrary decisions but are tied to years of service, performance appraisals, mandatory courses, trade tests, medical fitness and other merit-based criteria.

For instance, a recruit can now expect to advance to lance corporal after three solid years of service, with further progression to corporal and sergeant following at defined intervals, provided all requirements are met.

Moreover, HTACOS 2024 introduces mandatory promotion examinations and clear guidelines on reversions, ensuring that promotions awarded in error or under questionable circumstances can be reversed to maintain the integrity of the system. Importantly, it also provides soldiers with a dignified exit path by setting a minimum of 18 years of service as the threshold for voluntary retirement, a reform widely welcomed by those who previously felt trapped by the older 35-year maximum. This is complemented by measures that balance career expectations with the realities of fatigue, family responsibilities and the need for personal transition.

Despite these reforms, the Army has recently faced public scrutiny following allegations of promotion delays and pay stagnation. The Nigerian Army has described these reports as false, misleading and malicious, insisting that promotions remain strictly governed by the transparent processes outlined in HTACOS 2024.

Acting Director Army Public Relations,

Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, , explained that promotion ” is granted only in recognition of hard work, professionalism and efficiency, and that no soldier can bypass these processes” She noted that paragraphs 04.01, 04.02 and 04.04 of HTACOS 2024 clearly spell out timelines and criteria for promotion across all ranks, from private to Army warrant officer, and that claims suggesting otherwise ,ignore the detailed and well-structured regulations every service personnel is already familiar with. She further clarified that issues relating to pay structure adjustments fall under the constitutional purview of the appropriate federal institutions and not within the unilateral control of Army leadership.

Beyond defending the system, Anele highlighted concrete welfare initiatives under Lieutenant General Oluyede’s leadership, including the doubling of personnel Ration Cash Allowance and the expansion of the Nigerian Army Welfare Loan Scheme to empower personnel to invest in small businesses and acquire assets with minimal bureaucracy and low interest rates. According to her, these reforms reflect a broader commitment by the Army leadership to ensure that the sacrifices made daily by troops were matched by meaningful improvements in their lives and the lives of their families. She stressed that the Nigerian Army remains a professional and disciplined institution, guided by due process and determined not to be distracted by propaganda intended to destabilise the morale of its personnel.

What is emerging, then, is a picture of an Army attempting to modernise its internal systems by placing human dignity and fairness at the core of its strategy.

While critics might still question whether these reforms will endure beyond the tenure of current leadership, what is increasingly evident is that the Nigerian Army under Lieutenant General Oluyede is charting a course where dedication and professionalism are not only demanded from soldiers but also rewarded in tangible ways. Even as the Army faces the complex security challenges of today, the ‘Soldier First’ concept and HTACOS 2024 together point to an institution trying to ensure that the Nigerian soldier is no longer just a number in the ranks, but truly at the centre of military life.

In the words of the Chief of Army Staff, “it is not only about winning battles, but also about never forgetting those who fight them”.

And for many troops, that shift represents nothing less than a new dawn.