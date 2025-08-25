New book highlights medical negligence, calls for heroes in society

By Onyeka Ezike

Benison Christopher’s newly launched book, A Place Without Heroes, is a compelling collection of short stories that reflect pressing social issues in Nigeria, including medical negligence in childbirth. Launched recently in Ikeja, Lagos, the book uses fictional, yet relatable characters, to portray the struggles and hopes of ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges.

One notable story, “The Riverbank,” exposes the harsh realities many women face with medical negligence in Nigeria’s public hospitals, especially during childbirth, and touches on cultural biases valuing male children over females. Christopher draws from personal experience, sharing how her own childbirth ordeal inspired the story.

The book also explores themes such as economic hardship, identity, heartbreak, and resilience through various characters, highlighting the need for real-life heroes in a flawed society. Through her social enterprise, The Benison Christopher Company, she aims to empower women with skills and livelihoods, while supporting international students and combating social isolation.

The book has resonated widely; Eguabor Anne, CEO of AnnaRobsin Catering, praised it for its relatable stories and urged youth to read it, citing personal connections to the childbirth narrative.

Christopher, who holds degrees from the University of Benin and Teeside University, hopes her work sparks conversation and action toward positive change in society.