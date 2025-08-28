New Aàre of Ipaja pledges unity, empowerment, progress

In a historic ceremony, Prince Muraina Oluwashola Alani Olude of the Onsile Dosunmu Ruling House has been crowned the Aàre of Ipaja Kingdom, in Lagos.



The coronation, held at the Royal Palace of Ipaja, was presided over by His Royal Majesty, Dr Kolawole Ajani Egundipe, the Olu of Ipaja Kingdom.



Oba Egundipe praised Prince Muraina’s remarkable contributions to community development, youth empowerment, and nation-building, describing the conferment as unprecedented. The new Aàre pledged to promote unity, empowerment, and progress in the Ipaja Kingdom.



The royal staff of office was presented to Prince Muraina and his wife by Oba Egundipe, marking a new chapter in the kingdom’s history.



In his acceptance speech, the new Aàre expressed gratitude to the king, chiefs and people of Ipaja, pledging to use the rights, opportunities and leverage that comes with this reverred title as a platform to empower youths and strengthen unity.



The event drew dignitaries from across Lagos and beyond, including Yoruba royal fathers, representatives of the Lagos State Government, business leaders from the Nigerian Aviation Holding Company, executives of Mount Royal Logistics International, practitioners from the maritime and logistics sector, AMBA Prince Yomi Ogungbe, and HRM Oba Yusuf Olasunkanmi Itu Ilemobade II, the Onigboko of Igboko.