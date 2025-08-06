Netzence’s CloseCarbon AI Powering Nigeria’s NDC Ambitions

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —In the control room of Netzence Sustainability Limited (Netzence), a constellation of screens pulses with real-time data, each flicker representing Nigeria’s determined march toward its climate commitments. This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) meets environmental stewardship, where the nation’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) transform from paper promises into measurable action. The CloseCarbon AI platform is emerging as Nigeria’s most potent weapon in the race against climate change – a homegrown solution proving that technology and sustainability can walk hand in hand.

As Nigeria prepares for COP30, CloseCarbon provides something invaluable in international climate negotiations: credibility. The platform’s blockchain-verified records offer irrefutable proof of emission reductions, giving Nigeria a powerful voice at the global table. “We’re not just participants in the climate conversation anymore,” observes Dr. Sadiq Sani, Netzence’s Founder/CEO. “With this technology, we’re helping set the agenda.”

Across Nigeria’s industrial landscape, from the cement factories in Obajana to the oil fields in the Niger Delta, CloseCarbon’s sophisticated network of distributed devices keeps vigilant watch. These ruggedised sentinels, engineered specifically for Africa’s challenging conditions, feed a constant stream of emissions data into an AI brain that doesn’t just monitor, but envisage. Where traditional systems offer rearview mirror snapshots, CloseCarbon provides a windshield view of Nigeria’s carbon future, anticipating emission spikes before they occur and prescribing preventive measures. The results speak volumes – facilities using the system report average emission reductions of 12 percent while maintaining, and in some cases improving, production efficiency of about 20 percent.

What makes CloseCarbon truly revolutionary isn’t just its technological prowess, but its contextual intelligence. The platform understands Nigeria’s unique industrial rhythms, power challenges, and environmental pressures. Its machine learning algorithms digest millions of data points – from energy consumption patterns to seasonal weather variations – to offer recommendations tailored to local realities. At a Power plant in Kainji, this capability uncovered accurate quantification and reporting of emissions to support the adoption and realisation of over 200GW of renewables across Nigeria by 2050.

The platform’s impact extends far beyond factory walls. In Cross River State’s dwindling forests, CloseCarbon’s algorithms are currently being explored to guide reforestation efforts with scientific precision, identifying optimal planting locations and species combinations to maximise carbon sequestration. Drone swarms patrol newly planted areas, their cameras feeding growth data back to the AI, which in turn adjusts care protocols. The preliminary results have been transformative – indicating tree survival rates from 60 to 89 percent, ensuring Nigeria gets full credit for every tonne of carbon its forests absorb.

Yet perhaps CloseCarbon’s most significant achievement lies in its democratisation of climate action. In rural cooperatives, smallholder farmers can access carbon credit markets through basic mobile phones, their contributions verified by the same blockchain technology that secures and transforms industrial data. “At Netzence we are creating an ecosystem that will serve the underserved in our community for financial inclusion” stated Idia Ogedegbe Chief Operations Officer of Netzence; she stated we are envisaging a situation where Former motorcycle taxi drivers in Kano will be trained to maintain emissions monitoring devices, while women in Borno State lead afforestation projects tracked by the system. This inclusive approach has the capability to create over 41,850 direct jobs in the next year, with 65 percent located outside major urban centres, proving that environmental progress can drive economic justice.

The road ahead holds even greater promise. CloseCarbon’s expanding capabilities now track methane leaks from ageing oil infrastructure and measure carbon sequestration in agricultural soils. Neighbouring nations have taken notice, with Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa exploring adaptations of the system for their climate strategies.

In a world where climate solutions often come with hefty price tags and technological dependencies, Nigeria’s story stands apart. CloseCarbon represents more than a technological breakthrough – it’s a testament to African innovation solving African challenges. As the countdown to 2030 continues, one thing has become clear: Nigeria’s climate future isn’t just being written in policy documents, but in the algorithms and data streams of a homegrown AI revolution.

The screens in that Abuja control room tell the story best – each data point a pixel in a larger picture of a nation taking control of its environmental destiny, proving that the path to sustainability can be as innovative as it is inclusive, as technologically advanced as it is authentically African. In the global fight against climate change, Nigeria has found its digital ally, and the world would do well to take notice.