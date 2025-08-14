Netzence, university of Sydney establish AI SDN Carbon stack Partnership

Netzence Sustainability Limited, Netzence, has partnered with The University of Sydney to develop an AI SDN Carbon Stack, a technology designed to reduce the carbon footprint of digital infrastructure through the combined use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and Software Defined Network, SDN.

The agreement was finalised during the visit of Netzence’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Sadiq Sani, to Australia, which coincided with the opening of the company’s Australian hub.

The new base would anchor the company’s expansion of sustainability-driven technology solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

A statement by the organisation said: “For some, the term AI SDN Carbon Stack might sound like another piece of technical jargon. For investors, technology strategists, and sustainability professionals, it signals a serious convergence of three powerful trends: AI for predictive optimisation and enhanced efficiency, SDN for agile network control and safety, and carbon-aware computing to meet global climate objectives. Together, they create a technology proposition with both commercial and environmental impacts.

“The timing of this partnership is strategic. The energy consumption of the global digital economy is increasing faster than that of almost any other sector. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres already consume between 1 percent and two per cent of total global electricity, and with AI workloads expanding at an exponential rate, this figure could rise to more than 20 percent by the end of the decade. SDN, which separates the network’s control and data planes, has matured into a widely recognised architecture for improving operational agility. When combined with AI’s predictive modelling and automation capabilities, SDN becomes not just responsive but anticipatory — able to automatically adapt workloads, reroute traffic, and adjust system configurations based on both performance demands and carbon efficiency goals.

*Market forecasts underscore the opportunity. The AI in the networking market was valued at 10.9 billion US dollars in 2024 and is expected to grow to 46.8 billion by 2029, a compound annual growth rate of more than 33 percent. The SDN market is projected to climb from 24.5 billion dollars in 2023 to over 60 billion dollars by 2028, with some estimates extending to 90 billion by 2030. Investment in ESG-driven computing infrastructure is forecast to surpass hundreds of billions annually by the early 2030s, creating a demand pull for integrated, carbon-intelligent systems like the one Netzence is developing.

“At the heart of the AI SDN Carbon Stack is a feedback-driven architecture. Live operational data — from server energy consumption to latency metrics and the carbon intensity of energy sources — is collected in real time and actioned accordingly. AI algorithms analyse these streams, identifying patterns, forecasting demand spikes, and recommending/automating changes that can save energy without compromising services and operations. The SDN layer then enacts these optimisations immediately, redistributing workloads, modifying routing, and dynamically managing cooling or other power-intensive subsystems. This loop of sensing, analysing, acting, and learning repeats continuously, allowing the system to improve its performance over time.

Associate Professor Wei Bao, who heads Network Systems research at The University of Sydney’s School of Computer Science, describes the approach as “a rare opportunity to achieve measurable reductions in energy waste while maintaining or even improving network performance.” He notes that the research will prioritise predictive analytics and resource allocation algorithms capable of making energy-aware decisions in milliseconds. Associate Professor Dong Yuan, a Director of Software Engineering program at the same university, adds that “scalability will be a central challenge,” highlighting the need for robust, flexible, advanced distributed architectures that can adapt to fluctuating traffic loads and unpredictable shifts in energy availability.

“The Australian Hub gives Netzence a launchpad into one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets in the world. Australia’s technology sector is supported by strong academic institutions, government incentives for clean technology, and a location that allows easy engagement with Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are aggressively investing in data infrastructure and green technology, positioning the region as an ideal early-adopter market for the AI SDN Carbon Stack.

“From an investment standpoint, technology is a platform, not just a product. Mark Li, Partner at GreenTech Ventures, calls it exactly the kind of innovation that aligns with double-bottom-line thinking, delivering both financial and environmental returns. He points out that organisations are under pressure from regulators to disclose emissions across their operations, and those disclosures will soon need to be backed by measurable, real-time data — something an AI-SDN stack can deliver. Beyond compliance, the ability to cut operating costs by reducing unnecessary energy consumption adds direct commercial value.

“The regulatory environment is becoming more favourable to solutions like this. In Australia, the federal government’s Climate Active programme is incentivising companies to reduce their emissions footprint through verified offsets and efficiency measures. In the European Union, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will soon require large companies to provide detailed emissions data, including Scope 3 supply-chain emissions, creating a ripple effect for technology vendors worldwide. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed mandatory climate-related disclosures for publicly listed companies. Each of these developments increases the value of a verifiable, automated system that can track and optimise energy usage down to the component level.

“Case studies from adjacent technologies give a sense of what might be possible. Early trials of AI-enabled network management at hyperscale data centres in Europe have achieved reductions of up to 15 percent in power consumption without any degradation in service quality. In another example, a major cloud provider in Asia integrated AI into its SDN framework to shift workloads toward data centres drawing from renewable energy grids during peak fossil-fuel periods, achieving a measurable reduction in carbon intensity across its operations. Netzence intends to take these kinds of capabilities further by making carbon-aware optimisation a default operating mode rather than a secondary consideration.

“Competition in the space is emerging, but it is far from saturated. Networking giants like Cisco, Juniper, and Huawei are adding AI features to their SDN offerings, but few have positioned themselves explicitly around carbon efficiency as a core differentiator. Arista Networks has reported more than 30 percent revenue growth in AI-driven networking segments, demonstrating that the market appetite for AI-enhanced network control is strong. For Netzence, the opportunity lies in being the first to make carbon-intelligent SDN its defining capability, supported by academic research and a regional presence in Asia-Pacific.

“A projected return on investment scenario illustrates the appeal. Consider a regional telecommunications provider operating data centres across three countries, each with varying energy costs and carbon intensities. By deploying an AI SDN Carbon Stack, the provider could achieve an estimated 12 percent to 18 percent reduction in total energy costs annually, depending on grid conditions and optimisation strategies. Over five years, this could translate into tens of millions in savings, while also avoiding thousands of tonnes of CO₂ emissions. For an investor, this represents both a cost-avoidance benefit and a reputational gain, especially as carbon markets mature and verified reductions can be monetised.

“Challenges remain. Adoption often requires integrating new systems into entrenched legacy infrastructure, which can slow deployment timelines. Some customers may hesitate without industry-wide performance benchmarks, meaning that early deployments will carry the burden of proving the concept at scale. Larger competitors could also accelerate their development in response, potentially eroding first-mover advantage. However, Netzence’s leadership believes that the combination of academic collaboration, regional focus, and a clearly articulated carbon-efficiency value proposition will be enough to establish a defensible position in the market.

“If successful, the AI SDN Carbon Stack will not only lower operational costs for its clients but also provide them with a verifiable, real-time tool for meeting sustainability targets. This capability could become a baseline expectation in the industry within the next decade, much as virtualisation and cloud orchestration are now taken for granted. With research already underway and the first pilot projects expected to launch from the Sydney hub, Netzence and The University of Sydney are positioning themselves at the forefront of a market shift that is both commercially and environmentally urgent.

“As global energy demand from digital infrastructure continues to rise, solutions that combine performance optimisation with carbon reduction will be critical. In this race, the advantage will go to those who can deliver measurable, scalable results early. Netzence’s move into the Asia-Pacific market, backed by world-class research and a clear sustainability mission, suggests it intends to be among the leaders driving that change — and the investors watching this space closely know that leadership in a growth market like this often comes with substantial rewards.”