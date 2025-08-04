Netanyahu says to brief army on Gaza war plan

Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Monday to update Israel’s Gaza war plan, a day before a UN Security Council meeting on the fate of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.

Addressing a cabinet meeting with the war well into its 22nd month, the Israeli leader told ministers that later in the week he would instruct the military on how “to achieve the three war objectives we have set”.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 and the Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted officials in Netanyahu’s office saying that the “updated strategy” would be to re-occupy all of Gaza, including areas in Gaza City where the military believes hostages are being held.

The cabinet would meet on Tuesday to endorse the plan, the reports said.

There was no immediate official confirmation, but the Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry denounced what it called a “leaked” plan and urged the international community to intervene to quash any new military occupation.

Netanyahu is facing mounting domestic and international pressure to bring the remaining hostages in Gaza home and allow much more aid into the starving territory.

Israel — backed by the United States and Panama — is preparing to convene a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday to highlight the fate of the hostages.

Netanyahu on Monday reiterated that Israel’s three war goals remained “the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel”.

His statement came after hundreds of retired Israeli security chiefs wrote to US President Donald Trump to urge him to convince Netanyahu to end the war.

– ‘Immediate mortal danger’ –

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said ahead of the UN meeting that “the world must put an end to the phenomenon of kidnapping civilians. It must be front and centre on the world stage”.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

The UN session was called after Palestinian militant groups last week published three videos showing hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David appearing weak and emaciated, causing shock and distress in Israel.

Netanyahu said he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide food and medical treatment to the Israeli captives.

Hamas’s armed wing said it was willing to allow access to the hostages in exchange for opening aid corridors into all of Gaza, where UN-mandated experts have warned famine is unfolding.

Netanyahu’s government has faced repeated accusations by relatives of hostages and other critics that it has not done enough to rescue the captives.

“Netanyahu is leading Israel and the hostages to ruin,” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group.

“For 22 months, the public has been sold the illusion that military pressure and intense fighting will bring the hostages back.

“The truth must be said: expanding the war endangers the lives of the hostages, who are already in immediate mortal danger.”

– ‘Only through a deal’ –

Mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have failed to secure a truce.

Hundreds of retired Israeli security officials including former heads of intelligence agencies have urged US President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war.

“It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel,” the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday.

The war “is leading the State of Israel to lose its security and identity”, said Ami Ayalon, former director of the Shin Bet security service, in a video released to accompany the letter.

The letter argued that the Israeli military “has long accomplished the two objectives that could be achieved by force: dismantling Hamas’s military formations and governance”.

“The third, and most important, can only be achieved through a deal: bringing all the hostages home,” it added.

– ‘We are starving’ –

The October 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally of official figures.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 60,933 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which are deemed reliable by the UN.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli fire on Monday killed at least 19 Palestinians, including nine who were waiting to collect food aid from a site in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, Umm Osama Imad was mourning a relative she said was killed while trying to reach an aid distribution point.

“We are starving… He went to bring flour for his family,” she said. “The flour is stained with blood. We don’t want the flour anymore. Enough!”

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Monday said “the images of people starving in Gaza are heart-rending and intolerable. That we have reached this stage is an affront to our collective humanity.”

He called on Israel to urgently allow aid into the territory, adding that denying it “may amount to a war crime”.

He also described the videos of hostages as “shocking”, calling for the ICRC to be allowed immediate access to them.