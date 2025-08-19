NEMA confirms recovery of three bodies in Sokoto boat mishap

By Joseph Erunke

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed the recovery of three bodies in the ongoing search and rescue operations following the tragic boat mishap which occurred on Sunday, 17th August 2025, in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The bodies, according to a statement by NEMA, were retrieved on Tuesday, 19th August 2025, from the river at Kojiyo, Bari, and Wuci communities, respectively, through the combined efforts of NEMA, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local divers. With this development, the number of missing persons now stands at 22.

“Earlier today, the NEMA Team Lead, Mr. Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi, secured the support of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigerian Air Force Disaster Response Unit (DRU). Mr. Kafindangi briefed the Commander, Group Captain US Maibuhu, on the incident and called on the DRU to remain vigilant, “the statement released through Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Press at NEMA Headquarters, said.

“The rescue operation has been aided by dam management efforts, which have held back the waters and significantly reduced the river’s water level, improving search effectiveness.

“NEMA assures the public that search and rescue operations will continue and be intensified.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available,” it added.

Vanguard News