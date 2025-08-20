NEMA confirms recovery of 3 bodies in Sokoto boat mishap

File image.

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja —The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed the recovery of three bodies in the ongoing search and rescue operations following the tragic boat mishap, which occurred on Sunday in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The bodies, according to a statement by NEMA, were retrieved, yesterday, from the river at Kojiyo, Bari, and Wuci communities, respectively, through the combined efforts of NEMA, the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and local divers. With this development, the number of missing persons now stands at 22.

A statemen by Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Press at NEMA Headquarters, said: “The rescue operation has been aided by dam management efforts, which have held back the waters and significantly reduced the river’s water level, improving search effectiveness.

“NEMA assures the public that search and rescue operations will continue and intensified.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available.”