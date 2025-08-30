‘Neglect of Ugborodo, Benin River wasting Nigeria’s coastal wealth’

Development advocate, Mr Erefoluwa Keka, has urged federal and state governments to revive the Ogidigben project, saying in doing so, Ugborodo and the Benin River should be integrated into the development plan.

Keka, in a statement, expressed dismay over underdevelopment in Ugborodo and Benin River axis in Delta State, saying despite vast oil, gas and maritime wealth, the area has remained stagnant.

According to him, an example was the abandoned Ogidigben Gas Industrial Park, once touted as a multi-billion-dollar gas hub for West Africa, now lay dormant.

He stated: “Beyond hydrocarbons, the area holds huge potential in fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, and renewable energy. Experts argue that targeted investment in these sectors could unlock massive revenue, create jobs, and reduce oil theft.

“Instead, decades of neglect have fueled frustration, insecurity, and economic stagnation. Stakeholders are calling on federal and state governments to revive the Ogidigben project and integrate Ugborodo and the Benin River corridor into broader development plans.

“For now, the region stands as a reminder that Nigeria’s coastal wealth is being wasted—when it could be a driver of prosperity and stability.”