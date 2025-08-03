Ndokwa group celebrates Omo-Agege at 62, says achievements unbeatable

By Tunde Oso

A group, the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, popularly known as Ndokwa Unite has congratulated the former Deputy Senate of President of the country’s 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as he marked 62 years birthday anniversary describing him as the best that happened and still happening to Ndokwa nation describing his love for the Ndosumili and Ukwani speaking people of Delta as remarkably unbeatable.

In a statement issued by the leader of the Organisation over the weekend on his ‘X’ formerly twitter page Onotu Henry Okechukwu, noted that God has blessed and exalted the former Deputy Senate President due to his love and kindness demonstrated over the years in his public service for the betterment of the society and humanity.

Onotu Okechukwu noted that, the former Senator’s adherent to the dictates of the holy book that emphasises love for one another makes the lawmaker a God sent to the people of Ndokwaland during his legislative sojourn in the red chamber of the National Assembly adding that the politician epitomises hope across borders adding that the people of Ndokwa nation can never celebrate Omo-Agege enough.

According to Onotu Okechukwu, for the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in Delta State, the birthday of a great man like the former Senate President offers and opportunity to reminisce on the good deeds of the Senator particularly his penchant for fighting the deliberate marginalisation of Ndokwa people, gross underdevelopment and the age-long darkness that pervaded Ndokwa nation for decades.